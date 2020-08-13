Presbyterian College announced Tuesday the school will cancel fall sports and delay seasons to the spring. The decision came alongside an announcement from the Big South Conference to delay fall sports to the spring season.
Presbyterian athletic director Rob Acunto said the university’s decision to focus on the spring centers on uncertainty regarding testing and safety.
“Certainly, there’s a cost associated with testing repeatedly and we have found, like most other schools, the availability involved in testing is a challenge right now,” Acunto said. “And we are also just concerned about the unknown factors whether they are short-term and long-term about COVID-19. We didn’t feel it was safe to put our student-athletes in those environments, not knowing the actual extent of the virus.”
Acunto said the shift in focus to the spring season means Presbyterian and every other Big South school will have time to sort out testing and made plans for the spring.
“We are optimistic that there will be continued improvements in the cost of testing and certainly the methodology of testing,” Acunto said. “The good news is, like most other conferences and institutions around the country, we have the time now to allow that to happen while we also determine how to go about having spring competition.”
Presbyterian’s football team, which has been phasing out scholarships in preparation to move in 2021 to the non-scholarship Pioneer League, will not play this fall. The team was set to play an independent schedule for its first season since leaving the Big South. Acunto said six football games had been canceled because PC’s opponent decided not to play football or eliminated non-conference games.
It remains to be seen how sweeping or how long-term the pandemic’s effect on college sports will be. Acunto remarked that it’s an unknown challenge for anyone in his position.
“I’ve been in college athletics as a student-athlete, coach and administrator for well over 20 years,” Acunto said. “And what I’ve told people is, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been an AD for 50 years or an AD for one year. Not a single AD has a gameplan for how to handle this and we are all learning as we go.”