Lander baseball coach Jason Burke expected right-hander Carson Schlegel to battle through nerves Monday against Erskine, but Schlegel seemed locked in from the start.
Schlegel, making his first career start in a weekend series for the Bearcats, tossed five scoreless innings in Lander’s 6-3 win at Dolny Stadium.
Schlegel allowed just two hits and three walks and struck out seven to secure his first win of the season.
“He gave us a heck of a start,” Burke said. “I always give the game card to whoever I think was the player of the game every time we win, and I gave it to him. He gave us five shutout innings in the final game of a series. That’s what you want.”
The win gave Lander (2-1) the series victory after the Bearcats split a doubleheader at Erskine (1-2) on Saturday.
“You want to beat Erskine any time you play them because they’re a rival, but especially opening weekend,” Burke said. “You want to get off to a good start and you want your guys to get some confidence, and I thought we accomplished that tonight.”
Schlegel retired the first seven batters he faced and left a pair of runners in scoring position in the top of the third before Lander scored two runs in the bottom frame.
Walker McDowell reached on an error and moved to third on an Evan Harold double. From there, back-to-back RBI groundouts from Mike Fitschen and Roury Glanton put Lander up 2-0.
The Bearcats added to their lead in the fourth. Colton Yeager reached on a leadoff error before Mason Streater was hit by a pitch two batters later. A double steal put Yeager and Streater in scoring position for Bo Richey, who scored Yeager on a single. An Erskine error allowed Streater to cross home plate.
Erskine committed four errors in the game.
“I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Erskine assistant coach Will Kaufman said. “We gave them a lot of extra pitches to hit, and credit to (Lander), they hit them. You make a mistake in college baseball, you pay for it.”
Lander’s 4-0 advantage was all the support Schlegel needed. Schlegel said the lead helped him settle in and limit mistakes. Lander’s offense is off to a torrid start, scoring 29 runs in three games.
“As the game went on, I was able to command my pitches the way I wanted,” Schlegel said. “This offense is crazy. They can score six, seven runs in an inning at any time. Knowing that they can score runs makes my job easy.”
After Schlegel was pulled before the sixth inning, Lander used four pitches out of the bullpen to protect the lead.
Erskine cut the lead in half in the sixth inning, when Gregory Sanders plated Kane Fisher and Drew Yniesta on a double.
Lander responded with two runs in the eighth. Nathan Schreckengost hit a solo shot to right field and Josh Gregory later scored on an Erskine error. Kaufman, Erskine’s hitting coach, said he was encouraged by his lineup’s showing. The Fleet outhit the Bearcats, 6-5.
“That’s probably going to be the best pitching staff we face all year,” Kaufman said. “We took our lumps, but we also learned a lot as well. We let some pitches get away from us with two strikes.”
Lander sophomore and Abbeville grad Bryce Jackson recorded the save in the ninth and struck out three of the four batters he faced.
The only blemish Jackson allowed was a home run to Erskine sophomore and former Abbeville classmate Zach Overholt.
“The kid is special,” Schlegel said of Jackson. “When he gets mad, he’s going to throw a lot of strikes and throw very hard. I mean, he hit 96 (mph) twice tonight. As a pitching staff, we’re really excited about him.”
Lander will travel to play No. 7 North Greenville 3:30 p.m. today. Erskine will host Wingate 2 p.m. today.