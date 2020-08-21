The Peach Belt Conference, of which Lander is a member, will play golf, cross country and tennis in the fall and move soccer and volleyball to the spring, the conference announced Friday.
Golf, tennis and cross country can begin Oct. 1. Lander athletic director Brian Reese said he supports the conference's decision and added the school's programs have begun preseason training despite the postponements.
"I think it's a good decision because it is about health and safety at the end of the day," Reese said. "We're following all the safety guidelines and we are beginning our training activities for our student-athletes, which is great."
Fall sports schedules will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lander's cross country program can participate in three regular season meets, and the PBC Championship is scheduled for late November. The NCAA canceled all Division II fall sports championships earlier this month.
Reese said schedules have not yet been completed for the Bearcats' cross country, golf and tennis programs.
"They're low-risk sports, so we're looking forward to having them compete in the fall," Reese said. "They'll be pretty limited with what they can do, but at least they'll be able to play and actually compete."
With Lander's men's and women's soccer programs and volleyball program moving to the spring, Reese said having more teams competing at the same time could create scheduling challenges.
Lander's soccer teams will likely have to share Van Taylor Stadium with the lacrosse teams in the spring, Reese said. Lander's basketball teams share Finis Horne Arena with the volleyball team.
"That's going to be a little tricky, but we'll spend the next part of the fall looking at schedules and practice times for all those teams we're moving to the spring semester," Reese said. "We've got a lot to figure out, but this hopefully gives everyone a chance to compete, which is good."
The PBC said it would announce how it plans to proceed with men’s and women’s basketball at a later date.