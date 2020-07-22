Conferences with member schools across the state have pushed fall sports start dates back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Peach Belt Conference, of which Lander is a member, and Conference Carolinas, of which Erskine is a member, announced postponements of fall sports start dates Wednesday. The Peach Belt moved its start back to Oct. 1, and Conference Carolinas announced its new fall sports start date will be Sept. 18.
The Big South Conference, which includes Presbyterian, Furman and Charleston Southern, announced it will postpone fall sports until Sept. 3. The Southern Conference, where Wofford and The Citadel belong, has not announced a start date.
The new start date for Conference Carolinas means Erskine will have to reschedule some football games. The Fleet’s season opener had been set for Sept. 5 against Catawba.
The Fleet do not belong to a conference for football, so the possibility of scheduling games this season depends greatly on whether conferences such as the Gulf South Conference or South Atlantic Conference decide to allow teams to schedule non-conference games.
“Where that leaves us is unknown as far as what we’ll try to do,” Erskine athletic director Mark Peeler said. “... That’s pretty heartbreaking for us, because we have been planning on that day (the Sept. 5 start to football) for two years now.”
Peeler said Erskine will focus on conference play for other sports this fall, with the new fall sports start date wiping out time in which non-conference games typically would be played.
Erskine released its return to play plan earlier in July.
Lander athletic director Brian Reese said the Peach Belt decided to postpone fall sports until Oct. 1 to give time for the academic semester to begin before sports start.
Reese said the decision to delay the start doesn’t necessarily mean the school will only play conferences games in all sports. Many decisions on specifics of schedules and practice start dates have not been completed, he said.
Lander’s release announcing the fall sports postponement said winter and spring sports teams are expected to play full schedules. Lander teams not affiliated with the Peach Belt Conference such as men’s and women’s lacrosse, rugby and wrestling will follow the same guidelines released by the Peach Belt Conference, the release said.