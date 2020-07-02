The summer is typically a busy time for college soccer at every level.
Many Lander’s men’s soccer players spend their summers playing amateur soccer in USL League Two or the NPSL before rejoining college teams for three more months of competition.
But in the summer of COVID-19, and a spike in South Carolina, the soccer season typically in constant motion is as still as every other sport.
Lander men’s soccer coach Lee Squires said his team’s practices are still set to start on time, but the main obstacle, which is out of Lander or the NCAA’s control, is getting many international players back in the country.
The European Union banned travel from the United States. The British government allows essential travel, but it depends on which visas travelers hold.
“Right now, they can’t fly and we’re only about six weeks out,” Squires said. “So that’s the biggest obstacle, the biggest challenge is not knowing if we’re going to have the full complement of our squad available and whether those guys can even come back. That’s not really a lander issue or an NCAA issue. If the borders are shut, the borders are shut.”
Squires said Lander’s athletic department has developed protocols and plans for students returning to campus and athletics beginning training.
“It’s a very fluid situation and changing almost daily,” Squires said. “It’s hard to tell when we’re going to be able to get the go ahead. I know Lander as a school is operating on a normal schedule up through thanksgiving. We’ve been told that we’re going to start as planned.”
Lander is set to start its season in September, so plenty of time remains to get a clearer picture of how the pandemic will progress in the state and country.
Squires said this preseason will certainly be a lot different, with risk for injury higher and far less match experience during the summer.
“The guys will be a little bit rusty in terms of match practice, but that’s our job as coaches, to get them in the swing of things as quickly as possible without overdoing it so that they have every chance to succeed,” Squires said.
As for Squires’ summer job as head coach of National Premier Soccer League club Greenville FC, Squires said the club decided well before the COVID-19 pandemic to take this summer off, as USL Championship’s Greenville Triumph SC started in the same city.
Squires said Greenville FC will reassess its role in Greenville and might make a comeback.
“We wouldn’t have had a season anyway,” Squires said. “At least I didn’t recruit a squad and then find out we can’t play.”