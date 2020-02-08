Lander’s softball team will have many new faces this season, but coach Glen Crawford is confident in his squad’s nucleus.
After a disappointing finish in the Peach Belt Conference last season, a young Bearcats team will be looking for a bounce-back season in 2020.
Lander returned just 14 players from last year’s squad. Twelve of the team’s 27 players are freshmen.
“We’re young, but we’re very talented,” Crawford said. “I think we have a good mix of defense, hitting and pitching. They’re already a tight-knit group that cheer for one another and back one another. I’m excited about that.”
The newcomers will be tasked with replacing several positions for the Bearcats. One of the most glaring spots to replace is in the circle. Lander lost top pitcher Abby Killian, who did not return to the team this season.
As a freshman last year, Killian went 12-10 with a 2.16 ERA and struck out 161 batters in 25 appearances. She pitched a perfect game against Emmanuel in her second career start and was named a second-team all-PBC selection.
Juniors Ashley Vinson and Liz Gollin will anchor the pitching rotation, along with freshman Eliza Gonzalez. Vinson recorded eight wins and struck out 73 batters in 125 2/3 innings last season. Gollin is a highly regarded transfer from Indian River Community College.
“They pitched really well in the fall and got better toward the end of fall,” Crawford said. “We’re hoping they’ll do the same thing in the spring and we’ll be fine. We want to pitch to contact and let our defense help us. We can score runs. We don’t want one pitcher thinking they have to dominate the game.”
Preseason all-PBC selection Sydney Grimes will lead Lander’s offense. The second baseman is Lander’s leading returner in batting average, hits and triples.
Grimes, who transferred from Erskine after her freshman season, is batting .340 with a .395 on-base percentage in two seasons at Lander. She was a first-team all-PBC selection last season.
Grimes and Delaney Guerrero are the only two seniors on Lander’s roster and Crawford will be looking for them to take their leadership a step further.
“We’re a young team and we only have two seniors, so the others look at Sydney and Delaney and follow those two,” Crawford said. “Sydney’s huge for us. She brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the game, and her leadership has been huge. Having her back and knowing she’s going to hit close to .400 is huge for us.”
Lander finished ninth in a stacked Peach Belt last season after going 6-14 in conference play and 21-25 overall. Seven of the team’s losses last season were by one run.
“If we would have won half of those, we would have been in the middle part of the conference,” Crawford said. “We left a lot of runners on base last year, so it’s about getting key hits when we need them so we can build off of what we did last year.”
For Grimes, a successful senior season would be a return to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
In the 2018 season, Grimes helped lead the Bearcats to a 32-18 record, the most wins for Lander since 2005. The Bearcats advanced to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament semifinals that year.
Lander will be hosting the tournament this season, and Grimes is looking for a deep run in her final year.
“All of us want to make it since we are hosting, and I think we have a great pitching staff and lineup to help us get there,” Grimes said. “It’s very bittersweet for me since it’s my last season, but I think we have great leadership on this team and we’ll all work together really well.”