A 13-0 run early in the second half and 21 points from Lander junior DaJuan Moorer brought the Bearcats a 96-82 Peach Belt Conference win against North Georgia.
Lander coach Drew Richards was disappointed with his team’s defensive showing in the first half.
“We’ve got to guard better,” Richards said. “We started the season off really hot, we led the league in defensive field goal percentage, and then the last four or five games we’ve kind of fallen back to worrying about our offense more than our defense.”
Lander trailed 44-41 at halftime and allowed the Nighthawks to shoot 60.7% from the field in the first half. In the second half, a 13-0 run brought the Bearcats to a 57-47 lead.
With 12:34 remaining in the first half, forward DeShundre Rucker was ejected after committing a Flagrant 2 foul against a North Georgia player who jumped from the middle of the lane and fell near the baseline. Referees determined Rucker intentionally pushed the opponent, resulting in the Flagrant 2 call.
Lander maintained the lead, even without Rucker, who had six points and seven rebounds when he left the game. The Bearcats shot 58.1% from the field in the second half.
Richards said his halftime talk helped the players regain focus on the defensive end.
“We’ve been harping on them, we’ve been pushing on them and the first half we come out and we’re terrible on that end,” Richards said of the team’s defense. “We had a little kumbaya session, and they came out and they guarded in the second half better. Our rebounding has been pretty consistent this year, our offense is getting better. We’re handling the ball better. But ultimately, our identity is of a defensive team, and if we’re going to be successful it’s got to come from that end.”
The win for Lander lifts the Bearcats to third place in the Peach Belt at 5-2.
Richards brought Moorer, Tyler Brevard and two other key contributors to the team into the program as soon as he was hired as coach, but the rest of the Bearcats’ roster were recruited by the team’s previous coach, Steve Roberts.
“Of course, there’s a huge contrast in styles of play from us and the previous coaching staff,” Richards said. “Doesn’t mean one’s good and one’s bad, it just means there’s a different way of doing things. When I first got the job, I thought they knew what that style was going to be, and what we were going to demand of them this year. I feel like the returners that have stayed back are doing their best to buy in.”