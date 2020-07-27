The Conference Carolinas’ decision to postpone fall sports until Sept. 18 puts Erskine’s restored football program in a tough spot as the season approaches.
Erskine had prepared for two years to field a team for the first time since the 1951 season, but the new start date for Conference Carolinas means Erskine will have to reschedule some football games.
The Fleet’s season opener had been set for Sept. 5 against Catawba at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
Many Division I conferences have already elected to only play conference games in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. As several Division II conferences begin to follow suit, Erskine now finds itself in a difficult situation.
The Fleet do not belong to a conference for football, and most of their scheduled games this season were against teams in the Gulf South Conference and South Atlantic Conference.
The Gulf South Conference announced Thursday it will postpone its fall sports season until the last week of September or the first week of October, and it will only play conference games.
The South Atlantic Conference announced Friday it will delay the start of the fall sports season until Sept. 26, and its teams will also play in conference-only competition.
Conferences with member schools across the state have pushed fall sports start dates back because of the pandemic.
The Peach Belt Conference, which includes Lander, moved its start date back to Oct. 1.
The Big South Conference, which includes Presbyterian and Charleston Southern, announced it will postpone fall sports until Sept. 3. The Southern Conference, where Wofford, Furman and The Citadel belong, has not announced a start date.
When it revived its program, Erskine became the fifth Conference Carolinas school with a football team, joining Barton, Chowan, Limestone and North Greenville. But a conference must have six schools playing a sport to have that sport sanctioned by the NCAA.
That leaves much unknown about Erskine’s football schedule and what games it’ll be able to play in the fall. With the Gulf South and South Atlantic’s decisions to only play conference games, there might not be much Erskine can do.