For more than a year, the entire country has grappled with this concept of a “new normal.” The term, introduced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, included a slew of policies such as social distancing, wearing a mask and indoor capacity limits that didn’t take place in 2019.
In the world of athletics, they also had to deal with similar health precautions such as mask-wearing and daily or weekly testing and just like the rest of the country, they have also needed to adjust to this faux-normalcy.
Prior to COVID-19, in sports such as football, scheduling happened in advance with teams and television companies preparing for games that would happen years later. Take Clemson for instance, who will playing a home-and-home series with LSU beginning in 2025 and will do the same thing with Georgia four years later.
This extreme version of planning-ahead is commonplace in college football, but for Erskine College, a school that is resurrecting its program for the first time in over seven decades, there has been no sense of normalcy. In the Fleet’s first season back, the team has dealt with four schedule changes during its eight-game schedule, including a COVID-cancelation of its homecoming game against Edward-Waters.
After hearing the news at 8:30 a.m. the Wednesday before the game, Erskine Athletic Director Mark Peeler went to work contacting a bevy of schools trying to reschedule the game. About 50 minutes after hearing the news of the cancelation, the Fleet had a new opponent, Tusculum University.
“That’s the only way to look at this, none of us are in control, we just plan the best that we can” Peeler said. “I cannot even tell you how many schedules that have been made and have never made it to the table.”
“We got a lot of No’s but then we started going through the South Atlantic Conference and they have had a lot of schedule movement due to cancellations,” Peeler said. “I initially had a conversation with the Tusculum AD because their game was scheduled for Thursday against Virginia Wise and I said, ‘If by chance something were to happen to that game, we can work it our for Saturday,’ but that was one of over 40 conversations I was having that day.”
At the practice facility, Erskine head coach Shap Boyd canceled Wednesday’s practice after Peeler told him the news of the cancellation, noting the team had nothing to prepare for at the time. At about 2:30 that afternoon, Boyd received another call from Peeler informing him of the new opponent.
“That was a two-fold thing because [we] had already played [Edward-Waters] and we felt like we didn’t give that team our best effort and [the players] were really looking forward to playing them again,” Boyd said. “There was an emotional side to that game because with most teams we play we don’t know them from Adam. But for that game, I think [the players] really wanted another shot at them.”
Within hours the players and the coaching staff went from preparing to face Edward Waters, a team they had played before and had a game plan for, to a team they once again did not know and did not receive game film on until Thursday, two days before the game.
“I will say nothing in my coaching career has prepared me for what we have gone through with all of the COVID protocols, the delays, the cancellations, and the ever changing sifting or shifting of sands,” Boyd said. “The only thing I can really pull from is just life, just years of making plans and then things just kind of get blown up.”
As the team quickly changed gears, Associate Athletic Director from Operations and External Relations, Wallace, Deputy Director of Athletics, Rebecca Magee, and Beth Boyd begin to contact the over 12,000 fans to alert them of the schedule change.
It would be one of many jobs the trio would have to ensure that the event runs smoothly, amidst ever-changing circumstances.
“We are just committed to this team, they have put their hearts and souls into this and I honestly couldn’t be prouder of to be apart of the team we are here,” Beth Boyd said.