Two non-conference games and a 16-game Peach Belt Conference slate make up the 2020-21 Lander women’s basketball schedule, which was released on Thursday.
The Bearcats begin their 16th year under head coach Kevin Pederson with three of their first four contests against teams that earned bids to the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Four of Lander’s opponents on its upcoming schedule reached the 20-win mark last year and the Bearcats will play 11 games against teams that finished the 2019-20 campaign with winning records.
Lander will open the 2020-21 season against Limestone on Dec. 19. The Saints and Bearcats were slated to play in the first round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lander will play Belmont Abbey (Jan. 2), the No. 5-seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, before opening PBC action with a road contest against Georgia Southwestern on Jan. 6.
The Bearcats then play their league home opener against Clayton State, the tournament’s No. 7-seed, on Jan. 9. Lander is scheduled to host North Georgia, which earned the No. 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, on Jan. 23, in a rematch of last year’s PBC Tournament championship.
In other conference action, the Bearcats will play home-and-homes with Francis Marion, UNC Pembroke, Flagler, Augusta, and USC Aiken. Columbus State comes to Greenwood on Feb. 6, while Lander travels to Georgia College (Jan. 16) and Young Harris (Jan. 30).
Last season, Lander posted a 26-5 mark, winning the PBC regular season and tournament titles and earning a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.