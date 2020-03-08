With a Peach Belt Conference Tournament title on the line, Lander recovered from North Georgia’s biggest blow and ultimately got the best of its conference rival.
Top-seed Lander used a dominant 40-7 run in the first half to gain early separation and capture a 76-62 win over No. 2 North Georgia.
The Bearcats won their first conference title since 2016. With the victory, Lander’s men’s and women’s teams swept the PBC championship games. Lander’s men’s team defeated Columbus State 76-73 on Sunday.
“It’s a great day to be a Lander Bearcat,” Lander women’s head coach Kevin Pederson said. “I don’t know what else to say about that.”
Lander and North Georgia, the top two teams in the Peach Belt all season, seemed destined to meet in the conference tournament title game.
The teams split their regular season meetings, and Sunday’s championship game was a rematch of the 2018 PBC title game when North Georgia defeated Lander, 76-60.
“It seems like the last three or four years that it’s the two of us in the end every year,” Pederson said. “You look at what they lost last year, three of the most complete players in the conference, and they got right back. It was one of those things where you knew from the beginning of the year it was going to come down to this day with these two teams.”
Lander broke through this time.
North Georgia opened the game on an 8-0 run, but Lander quickly responded with a 19-3 run. The Bearcats outscored the Nighthawks 26-13 in the second and took a commanding 45-24 lead into halftime.
Lander’s signature press defense powered the first-half run. The Bearcats forced 12 turnovers and held the Nighthawks scoreless for five minutes in the second quarter.
North Georgia’s Julianne Sutton, the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year, was held to just four points in the first half. As a team, North Georgia shot 30.8% from the floor in the first half.
“Julianne Sutton is maybe the most difficult matchup we’ve coached against in a long, long time,” Pederson said. “I’m just proud of our girls for playing a great game. We played against a great defensive team, and to put up 76 points after a slow start was a great effort.”
Lander senior forward Tabitha Dailey led all scorers with 26 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after the win. She delivered 20-plus point games against Columbus State and North Georgia after scoring just six in the opener against Young Harris.
Dailey leads the team in scoring this season and was named the Peach Belt’s Player of the Week four times, but she played through some struggles in the final games of the regular season.
“She carried us for a long time this season,” Pederson said. “We rode her back as we figured out who we were and what our identity was. She hit a bit of a lull, and the rest of the team picked her up. Coming into the tournament, we just told Tab you have to put it behind you. I thought she did a great job in these games of asserting herself from the beginning.”
Lander senior guard Jessica Harris followed with 22 points. Freshman guard Zamiya Passmore had 14. Dailey, Harris and Passmore have been the key pieces in the Bearcats’ offense this season. They combined for 62 of the team’s 76 points against North Georgia.
“I thought those three just charged through the tournament with strong leadership,” Pederson said. “That’s how you win championships, with players like them making tough plays like they consistently did.”
With the win, Lander will host the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional at Finis Horne Arena as the No. 1 ranked team in the region.