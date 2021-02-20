The No. 2 Lander's women's basketball team weathered a challenge from Augusta to improve to 14-0 and continue to lead the Peach Belt Conference standings.
Lander trailed for stretches during the first half, but turned in a strong defensive effort in the second half to win 70-57.
Augusta's physicality and strong defensive effort was a reminder to Lander coach Kevin Pederson of the target on Lander's back late in the year as the No. 2 team in the nation.
"We see Augusta, and we're getting everyone's best effort and best energy," Pederson said. "It's a challenge. It's great that we're 14-0 but sometimes you get so much attention that it can wear you down a little bit. Give these kids credit. It's exhausting, team after team coming in here, they want to be the one to upset the No. 2 team in the country. It's fantastic to be No. 2. They're working hard and getting everyone's best shot."
Lander forward Makaila Cangé led all scorers with 23 points and hauled in 18 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Zamiya Passmore followed with 21 points.
A buzzer-beating deep 3-pointer by Natalia Crooke put Lander into the lead at halftime. Cangé already reached a double-double early in the third quarter, and Lander began to pull away with an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter.
Lander had a slow start, falling down 8-1 in the first four minutes. Cangé had all eight of Lander's points at that stage.
"She has gone from a kid who played 17 minutes a game last year and had a lot of potential, and we told her from the beginning that her sophomore year we're literally going to run the offense through her," Pederson said. "What she's done this year, you feel like the Player of the Year conversation has to start with Zamiya Passmore and Makaila Cangé."
Lander has struggled with depth this season already, and an injury last game for guard Amiaya Melvins meant even more issues with depth. Pederson said guard Jakiyah Parker stepped up, playing 30 minutes and scoring 10 points.
Saturday's win is the start of a brutal three-game stretch to end the season as the Bearcats try to finish the season undefeated.
The Bearcats will play three games in five days to end the season. Lander will face Columbus State at home Monday, then will hit the road to face UNC Pembroke in the last regular season game. Lander will begin the Peach Belt Conference tournament March 3.
The 2020 Lander team received rings for winning the Peach Belt Conference at halftime of Saturday's game, and Pederson received a commemorative basketball to celebrate his becoming the winningest Peach Belt women's basketball coach.
"I've been blessed to coach more than my fair share of great players and I've had two great assistants in Russ Gregg and DeCole Shoemate-Robertson," Pederson said. "It's hard to put into perspective — maybe at the end of the year I'll be able to."