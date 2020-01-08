After a cold shooting display in the first half, Lander’s dominant second half showing powered its 86-55 win Wednesday against Augusta at Finis Horne Arena.
The Bearcats (9-3 overall, 4-0 Peach Belt) remained perfect against the conference after outscoring the Jaguars 56-22 and shooting 68% from the floor after halftime.
It was a resurgent effort for Lander, which went into the intermission down 33-30 and didn’t find much scoring outside of senior guard Jessica Harris. The team shot just 24% from the floor in the first half.
“In the first half, it was hard to get excited about that team, but in the second half, it’s really easy to get excited about that team,” Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson said. “I like this team, but I’ll feel a lot better when we can find some type of consistency.”
Strong offensive showings have been the Bearcats’ saving grace. Lander improved to 8-0 this season when scoring 70 or more points.
Harris scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half. Lander fell behind 17-12 early in the second quarter, but Harris then scored 11 straight points to keep the Bearcats within striking distance.
Senior Tabitha Dailey and freshman Aniaya Jester helped carry the offensive load in the second half. Dailey finished with a team-best 22 points and eight rebounds while Jester scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime.
“In the first half, we didn’t do anything offensively to help Jessica,” Pederson said. “She still stepped up, and that’s what you expect out of your seniors. Tabitha Dailey had a terrible first half, and we were challenging her at the half. So it was great to see your two seniors, Tab and Jess, help you win a big game.”
Lander pulled away early in the third quarter and led by as many as 31 points. It is now 4-0 in the conference for the first time since the 2014-15 season and is one of two current unbeaten teams in the PBC (North Georgia is 5-0).
Pederson was impressed with the resolve his team continued to show, but being more consistent is still an area of focus.
“Teams don’t come in here against us and treat it like another game,” Pederson said. “They come in here knowing Lander has been a perennial power, and the road to a league title goes through them. We’re going to get teams’ best shot, and you saw that tonight. I’m hoping our kids learn from that and come out a little bit harder next home game.”