Suffocating defense and steady scoring helped No. 23 Lander cruise to a 66-50 win Wednesday against Young Harris in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
Lander overcame a slow start and used its press defense to create early separation. After leading by just six points after the first quarter, the Bearcats held the Mountain Lions to six points in the second and took an insurmountable 36-16 lead into halftime.
“We talked a lot about on-ball defense and pressuring this team,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “We knew they were going to try to slow the game down, so we set some extra traps. I thought our starters did a great job of getting us off to a solid start defensively.”
Lander forced 14 turnovers in the first half and held Young Harris to 36.8% shooting.
Senior guard Jessica Harris led the offensive attack for the Bearcats. She scored a team-high 18 points and made five 3-pointers.
Harris was Lander’s only double-digit scorer.
“That’s what you hope your senior can do for you when others aren’t scoring,” Pederson said. “Jessica came out and had a fantastic game. She wants to get out there every time and win, and she showed it tonight. She made some tough shots. She was ready to play from the tip.”
Starting freshman guard Aniaya Jester left the game late in the third quarter after taking a hard foul on a layup attempt. Pederson said Jester entered the concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.
Lander’s defense suffered without Jester. The Bearcats led by as many as 28 in the second half, but Young Harris outscored Lander’s second unit 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s hard closing out games without Aniaya Jester, because she’s the best defensive guard we’ve got,” Pederson said. “We don’t have a sub that can do anything close to what she does. That’s going to change what we do these next couple games if we don’t have her.”
Lander will host Columbus State in a semifinal matchup Saturday. Lander is on its spring break, but Pederson said he’d like to see a bigger crowd against Columbus State. Finis Horne Arena drew 157 people for Lander’s game against Young Harris.
“You’d much rather play at home, but I’d like to see more people here,” Pederson said. “We won the conference, but we had one of the flattest atmospheres we’ve played in all season. Hopefully we get a good crowd on Saturday.”