The Lander women’s basketball team earned its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2010 on Sunday, when the NCAA announced the Bearcats will host the 2020 Division II Women’s Southeast Regional at Finis Horne Arena. Lander’s men’s team will be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Both teams clinched automatic berths in the tournaments after sweeping the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title games on Sunday. Lander’s men’s team defeated Columbus State 76-73. Lander’s women’s team defeated North Georgia 76-62.
Lander’s women’s team (26-5) is making its sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bearcats, who have won 22 of their last 24 games, will be face No. 8 Limestone (23-8) in the opening round on Friday. The winner will meet either No. 4 Tusculum (24-7) or No. 5 Belmont Abbey (27-3) in the semifinals on Saturday.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 North Georgia (26-5) meets No. 7 Clayton State (20-10), while No. 3 Anderson (26-5) faces No. 6 Carson-Newman (22-8).
The winner of the regional championship game next Monday advances to the Elite Eight March 24-27 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Lander’s men’s team (23-8) is making its sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bearcats will face No. 4 Augusta (21-8) in the opening round on Friday. The winner will meet either No. 1 Lincoln Memorial (32-1) or No. 8 Belmont Abbey (21-10) in the semifinals on Saturday.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Queens (24-7) meets No. 7 Southern Wesleyan (20-11), while No. 3 UNC Pembroke (24-6) faces No. 6 Catawba (20-10).
The winner of the regional championship game next Monday advances to the Elite Eight March 26-28 in Evansville, Indiana.