Lander's women's basketball team fell 74-65 to Drury in Wednesday's Final Four matchup.
After a fast start that saw Lander jump out to a 33-24 lead late in the first half, the Bearcats struggled offensively in the second half as Drury used a 30-12 run to take control of the game.
Lander trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter, but it frantically put together one final run down the stretch and cut the deficit to 68-65 with 40 seconds remaining.
Lander junior Miriam Recarte missed a game-tying 3-pointer and Drury scored the game's final six points at the free-throw line to put the game out of reach.
Drury advances to the national championship for the first time since 2004.
Zamiya Passmore led Lander with a game-high 27 points and seven assists. Recarte scored 15 points and Makaila Cange added seven points and 13 rebounds.
Drury's Paige Robinson, the WBCA NCAA Division II Player of the Year, scored a team-high 26 points. Drury forward Azia Lynch scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to record the only double-double of the game.
The Bearcats made their first appearance in the Final Four after defeating Azusa Pacific on Tuesday. Lander, which went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history, finishes the season 20-2 overall.