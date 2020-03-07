Lander broke through against Columbus State this time around.
The top-seeded Bearcats faced the No. 4-seeded Cougars in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the fifth consecutive season, and Saturday’s matchup was the second straight year these teams met in the semifinals.
Columbus State ended Lander’s run in the tournament last season, but the Bearcats avenged that loss in dominant fashion.
Lander used a big third quarter run to pull away from Columbus State and earn a 92-67 win. After taking a slim 36-34 lead into halftime, the Bearcats outscored the Cougars 31-10 in the third to put the game out of reach.
Columbus State entered the game 6-2 all-time against Lander in the tournament, but with the win, the Bearcats captured their third win over the Cougars this season.
“Honestly, it’s a great win, and anytime you can beat Columbus State three times in a season. ... I can’t remember the last time that’s happened at Lander, it’s been a long time,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “They’ve got such a strong team, and we were not excited about having to play them again. We knew we had to give them our best.”
Lander advanced to the title game for the first time since the 2017-18 season. It will face North Georgia in the final 4 p.m. today.
Freshman guard Zamiya Passmore and senior forward Tabitha Dailey powered Lander’s offense. Passmore led all scorers with 25 points. Dailey followed with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Those two, along with senior guard Jessica Harris, led Lander’s run in the third quarter. The trio combined for 24 of the team’s 31 points.
Lander was looking for a bounce-back effort from Dailey after she scored just six points in a quarterfinal win against Young Harris. Pederson said Dailey looked more like the player that’s averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game this season.
“She was aggressive, and you just want your players to always be confident and have that short memory,” Pederson said. “For us to be the team that we need to be, she needs to be that type of player. I thought you saw her reestablish that tonight with some strong post moves.”
Passmore, who was named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year on Friday, recorded eight assists and three steals.
Lander was without arguably its best on-ball defender in freshman Aniaya Jester, who left Wednesday’s game against Young Harris with an injury.
Passmore and sophomore Sarah Crews led the defensive charge at the guard spots and helped the Bearcats force 25 turnovers. Lander held Columbus State to 18.2% shooting in the third and saw the Cougars’ top player, Leeaysia Williamson, foul out early in the fourth.
“We lacked a little depth without Jester playing tonight, and then the second half came around and I thought Sarah Crews did a phenomenal job of setting the tone defensively,” Pederson said. “And then you look at what Zamiya did offensively and defensively. She was attacking for 40 minutes and they had a hard time stopping her.
“Overall, I thought we did a good job of coming out and accomplishing what we set out to do to advance.”
North Georgia 87, Clayton State 65
No. 2-seeded North Georgia advanced to the final with a wire-to-wire victory against No. 3 Clayton State.
North Georgia junior forward Julianne Sutton, who was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year on Friday, scored a team-high 23 points. Abbie Franklin and Imani Arnold each scored 16 points.
The Bearcats will be looking for their first tournament championship since 2016. Today’s final between Lander and North Georgia will be a rematch of the 2018 PBC title game when North Georgia defeated Lander, 76-60.
Lander and North Georgia split their season series in the regular season.