Lander survived a pivotal two-game stretch in its Peach Belt schedule and now controls its own destiny in its pursuit of a conference title.
After defeating No. 10 North Georgia last Saturday to take the lead in the conference, Lander cruised to an 84-62 win Monday against Clayton State at Finis Horne Arena.
The surging Bearcats, winners of their last nine games, remained atop the Peach Belt standings and hold a one-game lead over North Georgia. Clayton State dropped to 5-3 in conference play and is tied with USC Aiken for fourth place.
“We talked to our players coming into this stretch about how we had North Georgia and Clayton State back to back,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “Those are two good teams, so that’s just two huge home wins for us.”
Senior forward Tabitha Dailey scored a game-high 22 points for the Bearcats. Lander also continued to receive steady contributions from its three starting freshmen.
Forward Makaila Cange scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, point guard Zamiya Passmore scored 15 points and guard Aniaya Jester recorded eight rebounds and five steals.
With senior guard Jessica Harris having a cold shooting effort for most of the game, those three freshmen helped carry the load for the Bearcats.
“We’re starting three freshmen, and our two seniors struggled at times today,” Pederson said. “Jessica had one of her worst shooting games of the season, but you see Zamiya have a great game. Makaila comes in and gets a double-double. Aniaya gets eight rebounds. Just a really good effort from them coming in.”
Cange has made significant strides as of late and has seen her role expand for Lander. After playing limited minutes early in the season, Cange has recorded two double-doubles in the last two weeks.
“She’s been patient,” Pederson said. “With freshmen, it’s mostly about learning how to control your emotions. The first time we played Clayton State, she played one minute and had two fouls.
“Ever since, you’ve just seen her develop. She’s starting to understand that, ‘Hey, this is what I do. I’m a power post forward that can rebound.’ She’s really bought into her role.”
After facing an early deficit in the first quarter, Lander used a 19-4 run to build a 13-point lead. The Bearcats led 27-18 after a first quarter in which they forced 10 turnovers. At one point, Lander forced a turnover on five consecutive possessions.
Lander took a commanding 42-29 lead into halftime and closed the third quarter on an 18-8 run to take a 21-point lead into the fourth.
It was all the separation Lander needed to match its best start in conference play since the 2014-15 season.
Pederson said he credits his team’s grueling non-conference schedule for its strong start in conference play. Lander faced Anderson, Lee, Carson-Newman, Barton and Limestone, which were all teams in last season’s NCAA tournament.
However, despite having beaten two top 10 teams this season, Lander remains unranked and didn’t receive any votes to be ranked in the last poll.
“It’s a little frustrating,” Pederson said. “We’ve got a win over No. 9 Anderson and North Georgia, which was ranked No. 10. Still, I think we’re headed in the right direction. You look at our non-conference schedule and what it did for us, that’s why we’ve gotten off to this start in conference play. We took some bumps early while we were learning.”