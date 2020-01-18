As the Peach Belt schedule hits its midpoint, Lander’s two biggest games of the season are only two days apart.
Consider one half of that challenge accomplished.
The Bearcats got the best of competitive rival North Georgia, 87-81, Saturday afternoon to take what could still be a brief lead in the Peach Belt Conference standings.
As soon as the game ended, Lander coach Kevin Pederson’s focus shifted to Monday’s equally crucial matchup with 6-1 Clayton State. If Lander wins that game, it will keep sole possession of first place in the conference.
“I think it’s going to feel good tonight and tomorrow morning when I wake up,” Pederson said. “From 40 feet you look at it, you get a nice win, you beat the 7-0 team in the league. But now we turn around and play Clayton State, who is 6-1 in the league on Monday. If you let up, then we got three 7-1 teams on Monday afternoon and we’re in a 3-way tie. I think this will mean a lot more if we keep our heads down and play good basketball.”
To prepare for the short turnaround, Pederson tried to limit minutes for the Bearcats’ top players. Jessica Harris still played 34 minutes off the bench and led all scorers with 23 points. Zamiya Passmore had 18 points and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes.
Lander trailed 11-1 in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but a 3-pointer from Aniaya Jester gave Lander a lead it never gave up. The Bearcats went on a 15-4 run to end the first half and held a 48-35 lead at halftime.
North Georgia cut the lead to six points at 75-69 with four minutes left, but a 2-point basket from Jester and a 3-pointer from Harris stretched the lead back to 11.
Lander has tangled with North Georgia in many high-stakes matchups in recent years. The Nighthawks ended the Bearcats’ season last year in the NCAA Tournament and won the regular season conference title with a win against Lander in the last game of the season. Lander has finished runner-up to North Georgia in the Peach Belt the past two years.
Last season, Lander also beat North Georgia at home but lost to the Nighthawks in the season’s two most important games.
Despite having beaten two top 10 teams this season, Lander remains unranked and didn’t receive any votes to be ranked in the last poll. The Bearcats have won eight straight games.
Lander senior forward Tabitha Dailey, who had 11 points and nine rebounds Saturday, said the win made a statement in the conference and beyond.
“Right now this is a good win, but all I’m worried about is the next game, and beating them again,” Dailey said. “It was a great win, we sent a statement to north Georgia, the PBC and everyone else in the country.”
Lander is one win closer to a conference title, but Pederson is keeping his focus on a difficult path ahead.
“For (seniors) Tabitha Dailey and Jessica Harris, that’s who we really want it for,” Pederson said. “They have never won the conference since they’ve been here, so that’s who I am happy for and we really want it for them. ... The good thing is we control our own destiny. So as of 3:20 on Saturday afternoon we control our own destiny. So that’s what we can take out of this.”