Omar Wattad quickly developed a reputation during his playing days at UT-Chattanooga.
“I think if you polled 100 people (at Chattanooga), they’d tell you I was probably famous for always jacking up threes,” Wattad said, with a laugh. “That’s the answer you’d get the most. I was either on fire or really off, man. But I had such a blast at Chattanooga. I made some memories there that I’ll cherish forever.”
It will all come full circle for Wattad when he returns to Chattanooga today in his head coaching debut for Lander’s men’s basketball team.
After playing his first two seasons at Georgetown, Wattad transferred in 2009 to Chattanooga, where he recorded 820 points, 230 rebounds and 119 assists in two seasons with the Mocs.
Wattad was named an All-Southern Conference player in the 2010-11 season. He ranks fifth all-time in school history in 3-pointers made (168), and his 456 points in 2010-11 led the squad.
“I was somewhat inconsistent, but I learned from the things I did wrong and the things I did right,” Wattad said. “I think it’s made me a better coach, and I’m very excited to come back to Chattanooga. It’s a place that’s very near and dear to my heart. I’m pumped to play some basketball, and I’m happy for my guys more than anything to be able to get a game in.”
The Bearcats were originally slated to open the season Tuesday against USC Aiken, and the Mocs were scheduled to play Bellarmine before both games were canceled. Instead, Lander will face Chattanooga for the first time in school history.
Lander will be playing a Division I opponent for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when it faced Clemson and South Carolina.
The game is scheduled as an exhibition for the Bearcats and a regular season contest for the Mocs. It will be played without fans in attendance and broadcast on ESPN+.
With practice time interrupted and schedules upended because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wattad said he’ll be looking for Lander to keep building chemistry as a unit with its strong mix of returning upperclassmen and newcomers.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity, and that’s what I’ve told the guys,” Wattad said. “That’s all it is. It’s an opportunity to really showcase our abilities, or it’s an opportunity to get embarrassed if we’re not ready to play. You have a chance to show a larger audience what you can do.
“We’re playing a very good Division I team on ESPN, but at the end of the day, it’s just another basketball game. You’ve got to lock in and focus and be ready to compete. I’m pumped for my guys. It should be a good time.”