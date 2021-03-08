After securing its first tournament win of the season two weeks ago, Lander’s men’s golf team couldn’t find much consistency during Monday’s opening rounds of the Bearcat Classic at Greenwood Country Club.
The Bearcats are tied for seventh with Flagler and Anderson after shooting a team score of 293 on the first day of the tournament.
Newberry is in first place after the first round. The Wolves shot a team score of 284.
Lander men’s golf coach Mark Riddle said practice time was limited heading into the Bearcat Classic because of spring break last week.
“I know they tried to practice, but we didn’t have full practices last week, and I think that showed with some of the rustiness we had this morning,” Riddle said. “We just couldn’t make any putts today, but hopefully (today) we can play better. It was a good opportunity for a lot of young men we have playing to get individual golf tournament experience. Hopefully we can play better and try to make a little comeback.”
The tournament, originally scheduled for an 8 a.m. start, was delayed for more than an hour because of frost. All 21 teams competing in the tournament stopped play late in the second round, which will be completed 8 a.m. today before the final round.
Lander won the Hurricane Invitational on Feb. 22 before the break. The No. 20-ranked Bearcats are facing top talent in this week’s tournament, which features five top 25-ranked teams, including No. 1 Lincoln Memorial.
Sophomore Chris Fortenberry leads the Bearcats with a tie for 12th place. Fortenberry shot a 1-under 71 in the first round.
Maxime Legros, Lander’s standout junior golfer, is tied for 97th after struggling in the opening round. He shot an 8-over 80.
“Our guys were battling,” Riddle said. “Chris Fortenberry played steady and struck the ball well, but he missed a lot of putts today. Linus (Jonsson) was playing pretty good in the second round, and Maxime (Legros) was making his way back after struggling this morning. He’s usually our top guy, so he doesn’t normally struggle.
“It was just one of those days. That’s golf sometimes, and when the putts aren’t falling, you struggle. We’ll focus on playing better and getting putts made and trying to make a charge.”
Erskine sits in 14th place after a team score of 296 on the first day. Erskine sophomore Alberto Dominguez is in first place individually after shooting a 5-under 67 in the first round.