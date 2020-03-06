Josh Gregory jumped forward as soon as he heard the ping of Justin Wager’s bat.
Ninety feet from home plate, Gregory judged the play, backtracking to tag up. Wager’s hit darted toward Flagler’s first baseman. Wager was out, but Gregory had more than enough time.
“It would have had to be a perfect throw, perfect play and I knew I needed to be at third,” Gregory said.
Gregory beat the throw home with plenty of time to spare, and his heads-up tag earned a walkoff 3-2 win that saw seven innings of standstill from Lander’s offense end with Lander’s dugout sprinting in celebration toward Wager in the outfield.
Wager’s walkoff hit was preceded by Landon Dupert advancing Gregory from second to third with a flyout and Gregory getting on base with a double.
“Those little things won us that game,” Burke said. “J-Greg advancing to third, J-Greg tagging up on that bag. Those little things won us that game, not talent. The baseball instincts to get back and tag on those two plays made the difference.”
An impassioned Burke delivered a rousing postgame speech to his team. In it, he emphasized how many different pieces of the team came together to earn the win.
“It was a team effort to get that win,” Burke said. “There were so many pieces of it that went into it and I wanted to make sure those guys understood it wasn’t just one thing.”
Among those pieces was a clutch pitching performance from Marshall Thompson. Thompson entered with the bases loaded in the fifth inning with two outs and struck a batter out.
Thompson pitched two more innings before Bryce Jackson entered in relief and earned his sixth save of the season, striking out two and holding Flagler hitless.
“I wanted to make sure everyone saw what Marshall did, coming in with the bases loaded and striking a dude out is not easy,” Burke said. “Marshall going parts of three innings for the first time all year. Not easy. Bryce Jackson getting loose in 30-degree weather and throwing 91 to 94 (mph). Not easy.”
Lander starter Justin Walker went 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven.
Lander fell behind in the second inning, when Flagler’s Jaiden Warde hit a one-run single. Walker walked in a run in the sixth.
By the bottom of the seventh inning, Lander had only two hits. Burke said Flagler starting pitcher Zach Audet fooled Lander batters often with his curveball and changeup.
“We were chasing that a lot,” Burke said. “I wish we wouldn’t have chased it. I don’t know if it was so good that we had to chase it, or if we were just a little over-anxious and trying to make something happen.”
Audet left the game in the eighth, and that’s when the Bearcats loaded the bases. Lander stranded three in the eighth, but made up for it three outs later.
The Bearcats were swept in last weekend’s series at Columbus State, so the walkoff picked up their spirits.
“It’s just building momentum,” Gregory said. “Getting back on the winning side of things. I’m glad we got back on the winning side of things through a walkoff.”