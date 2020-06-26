Lander strength and conditioning coach Jordan Jacobs says the coronavirus pandemic has turned his position at the school into "almost like a different job at this point."
Jacobs prepared for a busy spring sports season back in March, then the spread of the coronavirus abruptly canceled the NCAA basketball tournament and the remainder of spring sports seasons.
Since the pandemic resulted in a local and national sports shutdown, Jacobs has been devising at-home workout plans for all of Lander's athletes and planning for the uncertain future in college athletics.
Jacobs, who was hired at Lander in July 2019 and previously worked at Arkansas and UMass, said Lander has had essentially a four- or five-month summer break as far as athletics are concerned.
"For the tail end of the school year, March, April and that first week of May, while we were here, it was completely dissimilar from any other March, April, May that I've had as a collegiate strength coach," Jacobs said.
One of the main concerns at all levels of athletics during this shutdown is the potential increase in risk of injury when sports come back, especially if organizations try to cram many games or practices into small time frames.
Jacobs said the pandemic will likely have a far-reaching effect on future sports seasons. Simply staying healthy could be more key to success than any gameplan or talent.
In the NFL, a common saying is, 'The best ability is availability.'
"It doesn’t matter if (Cincinnati Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow is Joe Burrow," Jacobs said. "If Joe Burrow is on the sideline because he tore his hamstring because he was trying to get up to speed too quick, he doesn't help them win."
Jacobs said the sports medicine staff at Lander is working to create conditioning plans once students return to campus. He said the school is also developing its protocols for COVID-19 screening.
Jacobs said his main challenge when athletes return to campus will be navigating a wide range of different fitness levels.
"That’s another thing that kind of makes this whole thing a little bit harder than it maybe should be or needs to be, is the broad range of fitness levels that we're going to see when kids come back," Jacobs said. "We're going to have some kids who maybe they’ve got a home gym, so they've been able to train essentially as normal. And then you have kids who haven’t had access to anything heavier than a gallon of milk and weighted backpack for the entire summer. That’s going to make my job harder in determining who is ready for what."