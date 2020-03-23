Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson has been chosen as the Women’s Basketball Coaching Association (WBCA) Southeast Regional Coach of the Year, the organization announced Monday.
“It’s very exciting,” Pederson said in a phone interview. “It’s very humbling. It’s a little strange that you don’t get the conference Coach of the Year but it’s certainly nice to get the Region Coach of the Year award. I’m very thankful to Joanna Tincher from Newberry for nominating me. This wouldn’t be possible without all the hard work that (assistant coach) DeCole Robertson puts in to help our staff and the support that we get from athletic director Brian Reese.”
The regional coach of the year honor is Pederson’s second in his 15-year career at Lander.
Pederson guided the Bearcats to their highest winning percentage in nine years as they posted a 26-5 record, won the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Southeast Regional.
The Bearcats’ season included a 16-game winning streak starting in December 2019. Senior forward Tabitha Dailey’s 15.6 points per game ranked her sixth in the conference in points per game.
The team was set to take on Limestone as the No. 1-seed in the Division II NCAA Tournament Southeast Regional, but the NCAA tournament was canceled before it could be played as the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Bearcats have won at least 23 games in each of the last six seasons and have made the NCAA Tournament in 11 of the last 13 years. Lander ended the season ranked 10th in Division II in steals per game (12.6 per game), 12th in scoring offense (79.9 points per game), 15th in assists per game (16.6), and 18th in turnover margin (+5.81).
Along with collecting WBCA Regional Coach of the Year Honors, Pederson also tallied his 300th win at Lander on February 22 with a victory over Flagler, while earning the 400th win of his collegiate coaching career in the Bearcats’ PBC Tournament championship win against North Georgia.
The Peach Belt Conference selected first-year Young Harris coach Lindsey Huffman as the conference’s Coach of the Year after the conclusion of the regular season. Pederson has won the award in the Peach Belt once in his career with the Bearcats.
By winning regional coach of the year, Pederson was tabbed as one of eight finalists for the U.S. Marine Corps / WBCA National Coach of the Year Award that was given to Drury’s Molly Miller.