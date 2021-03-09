A shorthanded Lander men's golf team made a late charge but continued to struggle with putting as it finished fifth in the Bearcat Classic at Greenwood Country Club.
The Bearcats, who entered Tuesday's final round in seventh place, were without starting sophomore Valentin Peugnet because of a back injury.
Lander still managed to move into the top five, but a disappointing putting display makes the short game an area of focus for coach Mark Riddle and his group.
"The greens were really quick, and we just didn't seem to adjust to them as much as I thought we could," Riddle said. "The rustiness showed. We just didn't putt well, and it hurt not having Valentin because he's one of our best players. We'll just keep working on trying to get better."
Lander freshman Linus Jonsson led the Bearcats with a 3-under 213. He was the team's only golfer to shoot under par in at least two rounds.
Riddle said Lander's next two tournaments in Georgia — the First Federal Southeastern Collegiate in Valdosta and the Bobcat Invitational in Eatonton — should only help with the team's putting struggles.
"It'll be good for us because we're going to play two really good golf courses back-to-back next week in Georgia," Riddle said. "Both of the greens at those courses are fast. Hopefully this will prepare us a little bit to get used to those faster greens. We just didn't putt as well as we needed to here."
Georgia College entered the day in fifth place before storming back in the final round to win the Bearcat Classic. The Bobcats finished with a combined team score of 8-under par.
"Hats off to Georgia College because they played very, very well," Riddle said. "Shooting 8-under on this golf course was an amazing feat. They beat out Lincoln Memorial, which is the No. 1 team in the country. They did a great job."
Erskine placed 15th in the 21-team tournament with a score of 892. Erskine sophomore Alberto Dominguez finished third individually with a 5-under 211.