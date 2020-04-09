Lander Athletics’ biggest fundraising event, The Drop, has been rescheduled for Aug. 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school isn’t anticipating a financial loss with the move.
The third annual event, originally scheduled for April 18 at Finis Horne Arena, will instead take place at Dolny Stadium at the Jeff May Complex. It will feature live music on the infield by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.
The golf ball drop will conclude the night. A helicopter will fly over center field to drop the balls bought by 23 sponsors.
Lander athletic director Brian Reese said the school will continue to monitor COVID-19 but thinks the late August target date should put Lander in a position to safely host the event.
“We already have our very loyal corporate sponsors, and they’ll come back,” Reese said. “It’s just about re-engaging our people. It’s still going to be a fantastic event with a great band and great food. We want to make sure we have it again, because we think it will be cool having it in August and treating it more as a kickoff for the athletic year.”
In the first two years of the event, Reese said the school typically made its final fundraising push a month before the event. Lander was unable to do that in March because of the pandemic, but Reese said it gives the school more time to potentially grow the event.
“Normally on an event like this, the last month is a big push,” Reese said. “Our big push hopefully will come in July and everything will somewhat get back to normal.”
The Drop has raised over $140,000 in the first two years of the event to directly benefit student-athletes and sports programs. Those funds have helped with scholarship and operational budgets.
“We want to provide our student-athletes a Division I experience at a Division II level, and that’s where a lot of this drop comes in to play,” Reese said. “It really all goes back to the student-athlete and just provides a great experience for them.”
Should The Drop need to be rescheduled again, Reese said Lander will be prepared to find another date later this fall.
“We definitely don’t have the crystal ball and don’t know what’s going to happen, but we hope that August date will hold,” Reese said. “We hope things will be somewhat back to normal and we can get all our fans of Bearcat nation together and kick off the year great. I think it’s going to be another exciting athletic year for us.”