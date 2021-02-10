Before Lander’s match against South Carolina, a preseason exhibition in Columbia, it had been 444 days since the Bearcats last played.
The Bearcats got the season off to an eye-opening start, beating the Gamecocks 1-0. Though the game didn’t count toward the regular season record, it certainly caught some people’s eyes.
“They’re (South Carolina) obviously a great school and a great setup and a great program,” Lander coach Lee Squires said. “For us, we didn’t read into it too much. It was an exhibition game where both teams hadn’t played for a while. We used it as a tuneup. We didn’t put too much meaning into the result. If it was a regular season game it would have had more of an impact to us, but I think for both teams it was a useful runout and taught us some things about what we can improve and what we’re doing well.”
Lander typically plays its men’s soccer seasons in the fall, but the 2021 season has been shifted to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Squires said Lander always wants to maintain its past success, but a more salient goal for this year is simply finishing the season without any major issues.
“Obviously, we want to win games, we want to win championships, and those goals never change, but I think the overriding goal for this semester is to enjoy the game, and let the guys play it and have that freedom of being back out on the field,” Squires said. “We can’t take anything for granted because we don’t know if the season will stop or get cut short. Just to be able to go out there, have some fun, play hard and see what that brings.”
The Bearcats progressed to the Peach Belt Conference tournament final last season, but lost 1-0 to Francis Marion in the final. Lander would have been certain to qualify for the NCAA tournament, but it was canceled last March because of the pandemic.
Last year’s leading scorers, Max Bolton and Max McNulty, have both returned this season. Freshman Marco Gueli, a German forward, scored the Bearcats’ only goal of a season-opening win against Francis Marion on Monday.
No amount of practice can make up for little in-game experience, Squires said, but the increased practice time as matches are fewer and further between allows the team to maintain togetherness and build chemistry.
“We’ve obviously developed from what was a young team in 2019,” Squires said. “Those guys have kind of grown together and some of them have gone from boys to men, which has been great to see that sort of in-house development. We got some great players that joined the ranks. It’s fun to see them in games and trying to play together is the hard part but it’s come together pretty well.”