Omar Wattad knew it’d be an offseason full of adjustments.
Wattad, who was hired by Lander in April, is entering his first season as a head coach for the Bearcats’ men’s basketball team. He’s been tasked with navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has interrupted practice time and upended schedules.
“It’s been unique, to say the least,” Wattad said. “Everyone always asks if this must be difficult as a first-year head coach, but I don’t know it any other way. This is my first time doing this and this is what I’ve been thrown into.
“But being here at Lander, I couldn’t feel more comfortable or in a better situation to get started. I couldn’t feel more blessed to be here, even during a pandemic that’s been very difficult for everybody.”
Wattad takes over the helm at Lander after a successful run as an assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial, a powerhouse Division II program.
Lander is coming off one of its most successful seasons in recent memory. The Bearcats went 23-8 and won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship behind gritty defense and a methodical offensive approach.
Wattad, with a new-look coaching staff, said he plans on installing a faster, free-flowing offensive playing style with spacing out on the perimeter.
The Bearcats lost five seniors to graduation but return seven players from last year’s roster, including speedy standout guard Sidney Robinson and forwards DaJaun Moorer and Deon Berrien. Lander also has several newcomers that figure to be a part of this season’s rotation.
“I feel fortunate that we’ve had enough time to install our system and lay a foundation of what we want to be,” Wattad said. “We’re learning one another and we’re learning to trust one another as players and coaches alike. We’re figuring it out on the fly, but at the same time, I feel good about the talent we have and the individuals we have.”
Lander is scheduled to open the season Wednesday on the road against UT-Chattanooga in an exhibition game. The Bearcats are also slated to play non-conference games against USC Aiken, Augusta, Anderson and Mars Hill before beginning conference play in January.
“When real games come along, that’s when the true tests come to see how we can get it done as a unit,” Wattad said. “Chemistry and trust and selflessness is everything. It’ll be a process, but I think we have the right type of players and right type of people, and the buy-in is definitely there. I’m excited.”