The Lander men’s basketball team released its 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday, as it prepares to open the season at home next week.
A COVID-related seating policy for all games at Finis Horne Arena will be announced later this week, according to Lander Athletics.
Lander will begin the season with a home game against USC Aiken on Nov. 24.
Starting a string of three straight road games, the Bearcats travel to face Augusta on Dec. 2 for the first road contest of the season.
Lander will face both Augusta and USC Aiken four times this season, and the first two matchups against each team won’t count as conference games.
The Bearcats stay on the road as they travel to face USC Aiken on Dec. 12.
Lander faces its first true non-conference foe when it hits the road to play Anderson on Dec. 15.
Lander faces another SAC foe when its hosts Mars Hill on Dec. 17. The final non-conference game for the Bearcats features a home game against Augusta on Dec. 20.
The conference schedule gets underway with a trip to Georgia Southwestern on Jan. 6.
Lander sets up shop for a two-game homestand beginning with a visit from Clayton State on Jan. 9. Francis Marion comes to town on Jan. 13.
Lander then takes a two-game swing through the Peach State, as it takes on Georgia College on Jan. 16 before facing Augusta for the third time this season on Jan. 20.
Lander returns home to host North Georgia on Jan. 23.
The month of January wraps up with the Bearcats on the road facing Flagler on Jan. 27 and Young Harris on Jan. 30.
UNC Pembroke makes its final regular reason trip as a PBC foe to Greenwood on Feb. 3. Both UNC Pembroke and Francis Marion will be heading to Conference Carolinas starting in the 2021-22 season.
Lander gets some added time home as Columbus State travels to face the Bearcats on Feb. 6. A two-game road swing has Lander facing USC Aiken and Francis Marion on Feb. 10 and 13, respectively.
Flagler ventures from the Sunshine State to battle the Bearcats on Feb. 17, and then Lander will host Augusta on Feb. 20.
The final two games of the season start on the road, as Lander travels to UNC Pembroke on Feb. 24 before returning home to play USC Aiken on Feb. 27 for the regular season finale.