Lander used a 12-0 run to start the second half to wash away some first-half struggles and earn a 97-73 win against Columbus State.
Deon Berrien had 20 points off the bench for Lander. Tyler Brevard and Justin Holiday each had 14 and Deshundre Rucker had 13 as five Bearcats scored in double figures.
Lander coach Drew Richards was pleased with his team’s confidence on offense.
“I thought we gained a little confidence offensively,” Richards said. “They junk up the defenses so well. Columbus State’s a really good team in doing that. I thought they really threw us off our offensive flow, so second half I thought we were able to get the ball moving a little bit. Guys were making some shots and we were just gaining some confidence.”
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent Lander into halftime tied 37-37. Columbus State’s highest lead was eight during the first half.
Richards said he thought the Bearcats seemed to struggle offensively, but a 41% shooting mark from Columbus State exceeded the team’s standard. That difference showed in the second half, as Lander led by 25 for most of the half.
“I looked at the percentages and we gave up 41 percent (shooting), which our goal is below that,” Richards said. “I thought we payed a lot harder in the second half and held them to a lower percentage. If we hold teams to that lower percentage, we’re going to be successful a lot of the time. We just have to find consistency.”
During the Bearcats’ 12-0 run in the second half, Lander prevented Columbus State from scoring a single basket until three minutes into the second half.
The win Saturday sets up a crucial matchup Wednesday, in which Richards faces his former school in UNC Pembroke. Richards took Lander’s head coaching job last March after serving as UNCP’s associate head coach.
UNC Pembroke is first in the Peach Belt Conference with an 12-2 record. Lander, which improved to 11-3, can tie for first place with a win.
“The guys are going to know it’s big,” Richards said. “To me it doesn’t matter if it’s UNCP or Columbus State or Georgia College, you got to approach each game the same way. As a staff were going to focus on doing the things we need to be successful.”