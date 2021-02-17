Lander squandered a 16-point lead down the stretch as it suffered a 98-91 overtime loss Wednesday to Flagler.
The Bearcats had a double-digit advantage with under four minutes before the Saints stormed back and sent the game into overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Flagler outscored Lander 13-6 in the overtime period for its ninth consecutive victory. It’s another deflating loss this week for Lander, which lost Monday to Columbus State on a basket with two seconds left.
Still, Lander coach Omar Wattad said he was pleased with his team’s effort in a near upset victory.
“I’m proud of what we did and how we competed, but I think the main thing this team needs to add is poise,” Wattad said. “We’ve been in all but one of our losses, and you’ve just got to gut it out with poise in those games.
“The ball didn’t bounce our way on Monday. If the 3-point shot tonight doesn’t go in, we win. You can’t live by wins and losses, you’ve got to stay with the process. I think the process is right, right now. We’re just lacking a little bit of poise. Over time, I believe in these guys and I believe it will come. I’m still proud of these guys.”
Lander forward Deon Berrien led the way off the bench with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss dropped the Bearcats to 6-8 overall and 4-6 in Peach Belt Conference play. With just three conference games remaining, Wattad said he’s eager to see how his group responds Saturday when Lander faces Augusta at home.
“We’ll find out who loves basketball on Saturday,” Wattad said. “We’re not mathematically out of it yet to make the conference tournament, but we have to win out. We’ll see who loves basketball. I’m interested to find out who’s ready to keep playing even when the light at the end of the tunnel is dim.”