Lander’s men’s basketball team finally got the separation it needed in the final minutes of its game against Augusta.
Clinging to a four-point lead with three minutes to play, Lander capitalized on scoring chances down the stretch and fought off a late Augusta comeback attempt to secure an 88-82 win Wednesday night at Finis Horne Arena.
Lander senior Elijah Alston scored six points in the final two minutes and junior Deon Berrien made two free throws off two technical fouls to help the Bearcats pull away.
Lander was without head coach Drew Richards, who was suspended for the game after being ejected in the team’s previous game against Georgia Southwestern.
Assistant coach Justin Griffith acted as head coach for Lander.
“It’s all about the players,” Griffith said. “The coaching staff leads this program, but it’s the players’ program. The guys bought into our game plan and had the mentality we needed. That’s why we won tonight.”
Alston finished with a game-high 23 points and recorded a team-high eight rebounds for the Bearcats. He came up with key rebounds down the stretch to help Lander end a five-game losing streak against Augusta.
“I’m so proud of Elijah, because we really challenged him after his game against Georgia Southwestern, because he had let some things get in the way of what he normally does,” Griffith said. “He was a monster on the glass and did a great job defensively.”
It was a tight battle for most of the game, with neither team able to get much separation. Lander’s biggest lead was 11 points early in the second half, but August pulled to within two points in the final five minutes.
Lander’s defensive effort stifled Augusta’s late comeback attempt. The Bearcats recorded six steals and three blocks for the game, with most coming in the closing minutes.
“Defense is what we’re built on, that’s our DNA,” Griffith said. “In the preseason, we don’t even touch a basketball for the first three weeks, because we want the guys to know that we’re going to guard. The guys executed the game plan and I’m extremely proud of them.”
Lander improved to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the Peach Belt Conference. The Bearcats create many of their scoring chances off defense, so Griffith said the team is focused on continuing to show consistent effort as league play continues.
“We’re all about effort, but we’re also still trying to build that last piece of our DNA, which is taking care of the ball,” Griffith said. “If we can take care of it against Augusta, we’ll be able to against a lot of teams.”