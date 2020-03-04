Lander found its defensive identity in the second half and captured an 83-60 win Wednesday against Flagler in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
After taking a slim 37-32 lead into halftime, Lander forced seven turnovers in the second half and limited Flagler to just 28 points on 42% shooting.
“I thought we got back to Bearcat basketball,” Lander coach Drew Richards said. “We defended like we’re capable of, we rebounded like we’re capable of. Those are the things we based this program on since August. I’m glad to see that we took that and ran with it tonight.”
Lander collected 18 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded Flagler overall, 48-28. The Bearcats had given up more than 70 points in five of their last six games, but Richards said he saw an improved defensive effort against Flagler.
“We had not been guarding well, and we finally found ways to lock in and defend,” Richards said. “We have a talented offensive team, and sometimes as a coaching staff you have to just deal with some turnovers. But we expect them to buy in on the other end, and they did tonight.”
A balanced offensive attack provided steady scoring for the Bearcats. Lander had four players reach double figures. Senior guard Morris Robinson scored a team-high 16 points off the bench.
Robinson hasn’t seen much time on the court this season, but Richards said he’s provided leadership and has stayed ready for big moments.
“Morris is unbelievable,” Richards said. “Mo’s been as steady and consistent as he can be, even with him not getting a lot of clock. He’s been playing really, really well in practice the last couple of days, so him being able to do what he did tonight just makes us a better team.”
Lander went on a 10-4 run out of the intermission to take a 47-36 lead. Robinson keyed the ensuing offensive outburst, scoring all 16 of his points in the second half.
Junior forward Deon Berrien drained a pair of 3-pointers to give Lander a commanding 20-point lead with 4:32 left.
No. 3-seeded Lander will host No. 7 Georgia College 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal matchup. Georgia College upset No. 2 Augusta in an 85-75 win.
“It’s big to move on, because anytime you’re not sure about tomorrow, it’s good to get a win,” Richards said. “We’ll get another chance to play on Saturday.”