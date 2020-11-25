CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Lander men's basketball team dropped a 99-63 decision at NCAA Division I Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon in the Bearcats' lone pre-season exhibition contest of the 2020-21 season.
After leading 50-31 at the half, the host Mocs shot 48.8% (21-of-43) in the second period to pull away for the win. Lander will have a week off before tipping off its 2020-21 regular season by visiting Augusta on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Jermaine Patterson led the Bearcats with 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Zane Rankin went 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points. Jared Sherfield chipped in 10 points and five rebounds. LaRaymond Spivery dished four assists to lead the Bearcats.