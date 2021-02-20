Lander guard Deon Berrien hit a contested stepback 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and send the game to overtime, then another clutch layup to send it to a second overtime, but Augusta handed the Bearcats a seventh Peach Belt loss Saturday at Finis Horne Arena.
Augusta prevented a third late Lander comeback to end the second overtime and won 99-97.
Lander coach Omar Wattad was proud of his team's effort.
"At times we were good, at times flat," Wattad said. "I'm proud of the way we fought."
Lander guard Jared Sherfield led the Bearcats with 28 points and hit seven 3-pointers. Berrien made eight 3-pointers and had 25 points off the bench.
Lander had possession with 6.7 seconds left in regulation time, when Berrien hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 80-80.
The game stayed tight throughout, with Augusta tying the game 39-39 at halftime with a last-second basket.
With the loss, Lander fell to ninth in the Peach Belt Conference. It is the third loss in a row for the Bearcats, and each of the three have been decided in overtime or by one point.
"We've got to have more guys that are committed," Wattad said. "We've got to have guys that are fully committed and doing it the right way and the hard way all the time. We have a good amount who are committed."
Lander made 16 3-pointers, and the Bearcats have shot the 3-pointer well all season. Wattad, who as a player set multiple 3-point shooting records at UT-Chattanooga, said shooting from range is important for the system his staff is implementing in his first year as coach.
"We're implementing a system," Wattad said. "We have a bunch of guys that can make shots. I'm proud of these guys, really proud of these guys."
Lander will face first-place Flagler on the road Monday and then will finish the regular season at home against USC Aiken 3:30 p.m. Saturday.