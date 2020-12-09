AIKEN — The Lander men’s basketball team collected its first victory of the season Wednesday after defeating USC Aiken 73-66.
Lander moves to 1-1 overall while Aiken begins its season at 0-1 with the loss. Omar Wattad earned his first win as a collegiate head coach after spending the past couple of seasons as an assistant at Lincoln Memorial.
The Bearcats saw three players hit double figures against Aiken, with junior Jermaine Patterson leading the way with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists. Senior DaJuan Moorer was all over the stat sheet, as he put up 16 points, nine rebounds, six steals, four blocks and two steals.
Fellow senior Deon Berrien had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Redshirt sophomore MJ Armstrong also put together a solid performance, scoring eight points and collecting eight rebounds.