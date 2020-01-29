As a conference clash between Lander and Georgia College reached tight final minutes, Lander coach Drew Richards did his best to inject enthusiasm and energy
Richards yelled, fist-pumped and worked up a sweat as he tried to keep the team engaged.
Such is life for a Peach Belt Conference coach.
Richards, whose Bearcats stretched a winning streak to five with a 76-70 win against Georgia College, knows to take nothing for granted in this conference.
“Our first half, we were a little frustrated because we didn’t feel like we had a lot of spirit or a lot of energy,” Richards said. “Peach Belt play is — night in, night out — it’s tough, so there’s going to be times where you kind of have to fake it to make it.”
Richards continued: “When the guys are really energetic, I think it’s better for a coach to be calm, cool and collected. Sometimes when you don’t see that energy in it, you try to do everything you can to keep the energy up. If that takes me making a fool out of myself on the sidelines sometimes, then I got to do it.”
DaJuan Moorer led the Bearcats with 19 points. Deon Berrien hit a 2-point jumper in the final minute to hand Lander a 74-70 lead.
Four Lander players scored in double figures. Berrien had 11 points off the bench, Elijah Alston scored 12 and Tyler Brevard scored 13.
Georgia College led 29-27 at halftime and came back toward the end of the second half, hitting 3-pointers that cut Lander’s lead to two points on three occasions.
“Georgia College is a really tough team to play,” Richards said. “They slow it down, they make the game crawl in pace, they mix up defenses a ton. It’s one of the toughest games, regardless of win-loss record, that we’re going to play. We just kind of got lucky toward the end and came out on top.”
Lander shot 58.6% from the field in the second half, whereas the Bearcats shot 33.3% in the first half.
“Second half, we came out with a lot more energy,” Richards said. “We played a little bit harder. We had a lot more intensity, and I feel like we guarded a little better too.”
With the win, Lander remains in a tie for first place in the Peach Belt. That tie is now a two-way tie, as UNC Pembroke won Wednesday night and USC Aiken lost.