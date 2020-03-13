Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson had a team meeting with his players on Friday, a season-ending session to discuss the abrupt end of a successful 2019-20 campaign.
The Bearcats had their season cut short after the NCAA — in response to the coronavirus outbreak — canceled all remaining winter and spring championships on Thursday, including the Division II men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Top-seeded Lander was set to host the Division II women’s Southeast Regional tournament at Finis Horne Arena, looking to make a run to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama.
Instead, Pederson and his group are left wondering what could have been.
“Normally when your season ends, we’ve got a loss, and that’s a natural process. This whole feeling, I think everyone’s still in shock,” Pederson said. “It’s one of those seasons where you hate to see it end, because we just had everything clicking for us this year. The kids got along. The chemistry was good. We had talent. We stayed healthy for the most part. The results speak for themselves.”
Lander had won 22 of its last 24 games and was led by a strong nucleus that included two key seniors and several newcomers.
Those younger players will be back next season, but seniors Jessica Harris and Tabitha Dailey have been denied a postseason tournament in the final season of their standout careers.
“They are just in shock and disbelief, like everyone else on the team,” Pederson said of his seniors’ reactions. “I still don’t think anyone really, truly understood the finality of the decision. After we talked about it for 20 minutes, they were both just saying, ‘So, is this it? Is this really our last game?’ Having to tell them that, yes, it was, really hit both of them hard.
“They’re great kids, great students that are both on track to graduate this semester. Fortunately for them, they’ve put themselves in a position where they’ve won 100 basketball games, they’ve won a couple of conference championships and they’re going to get their degrees. While it’s a tough pill to swallow in the end, they’ve accomplished all you could hope for from what they set out to do four years ago.”
Harris leaves the program as the career leader in assists and steals. She was the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year in her junior season and was a two-time first-team All-PBC selection.
Dailey garnered PBC Player of the Year consideration and set a school record with four PBC Player of the Week awards. She reached the 1,000-point mark in her final season with the team.
“You just hate it for your two seniors that don’t get the chance to go after a region tournament championship and an Elite Eight appearance,” Pederson said. “We really felt like being at home that those kids had a legitimate chance to do that this year. My heart just breaks for them.”
How will this season be remembered?
For Pederson, three major accomplishments stand out — Lander’s preseason upset win over Clemson and its sweep of the PBC regular season and conference tournament titles.
Winning the tournament title on their home floor will serve as a lasting memory of this season for the Bearcats.
“They’re all thankful we had a really good season. It’s nice that our last game was a conference championship, so that takes a little of the sting off,” Pederson said. “But you wonder, does this season have an asterisk to it? How do you remember this season? I have no idea.
“I know sitting here right now, I think it starts with beating Clemson and it ends with sweeping the regular season and conference tournament championships. Those are the first three things that come to mind. We had an absolutely fantastic team this year to not only coach, but be around. For me, you hate to see it end, but what a season it was.”