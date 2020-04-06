Lander has hired Lincoln Memorial assistant Omar Wattad as its new men's basketball coach, the Bearcats announced Monday morning.
"I feel very blessed, very fortunate to have this opportunity," Wattad said in a phone interview. "Dr. Cosentino and (athletic director) Brian Reese, I'll be forever indebted to him for giving me my first head coaching job. I feel very blessed to come be a part of the Greenwood community and Lander athletics. It’s a wonderful opportunity."
Wattad spent the past six years on the staff at Lincoln Memorial, where he helped the Railsplitters make a national championship appearance in 2016.
In Wattad's six years at Lincoln Memorial under head coach Josh Schertz, the Railsplitters went 178-24. The team was set to be the No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tournament, but the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, Wattad enters at Lander in a strange circumstance. Recruiting is at a standstill now that the NCAA has extended a dead period through May.
"It’s a unique set of circumstances but it can be navigated," Wattad said. "Lander’s a great situation so it will be all right. Virtual tours are vital. You talk to recruits over the phone and you just have to do a good job selling the school in a virtual fashion."
Wattad replaces Drew Richards, who left to take UNC Pembroke's head coaching job. Richards led the Bearcats to a third-place Peach Belt regular season finish and a conference tournament title.
"It’s a good situation," Wattad said. "There's a chance for success. It's definitely a good situation. There's talent coming back and a lot of veterans coming back. We're going to bring in some guys, increase the depth and try to make it a more sustained situation. It's about making it long term, that would be good."
Wattad has been successful in each phase of his basketball career. He's the all-time scoring leader at his high school, Science Hill in Johnson City, Tennessee, and has been inducted in the school's Hall of Fame.
Wattad played college basketball for two years at Georgetown, then transferred to Chattanooga. He ranks 30th on the all-time scoring list at Chattanooga. He played professionally in Georgia and Israel.