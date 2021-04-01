One of Greenwood’s most successful professional anglers has been tasked with guiding Lander’s upstart bass fishing program.
Brandon Cobb has been named Lander’s director of bass fishing operations, the school announced Thursday. Lander officially added bass fishing to its athletic department on Tuesday.
Cobb said college fishing has made major strides since his experience as an angler at Clemson, where he helped start the Tigers’ fishing team.
“Just to see what college fishing was then to how it has progressed now is not even comparable,” Cobb said. “The anglers now have a lot of opportunities that I didn’t have in college fishing, and I look forward to helping them. I also want to give them some of my knowledge about the business side of fishing and the travel involved because a lot of these guys are probably looking to make a career out of this too.”
Cobb has competed for three seasons on the Bassmaster Elite Series, winning the 2019 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell and the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, and he fished his first Bassmaster Classic in 2020.
Bass fishing had existed as a club sport at Lander since 2011. The Bearcats have had steady success and were ranked 22nd in the latest national standings.
“One of the biggest challenges for any fishing program is getting some of the best talent you can find, but the Lander program is already very established,” Cobb said. “They’ve already got some great fishermen, and the benefit to our area is that some of the best fishermen in the country come from North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. We’ve got a good crop of high school anglers in this area that can come to this program.”
Cobb said his familiarity with high school fishing in the Lakelands should be an advantage in the recruiting process as Lander prepares for its first season with him at the helm.
“I’ve followed high school fishing around here pretty closely, and I’m friends with a lot of the dads that have kids in high school fishing programs,” Cobb said. “I keep up with a lot of it and have gotten to know a lot of great anglers from this area.”