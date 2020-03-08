Lander men's basketball coach Drew Richards described his team at the start of the season as "a bunch of strangers."
That's why, to Richards, the Bearcats' Peach Belt Conference tournament title represented a little more than an NCAA tournament bid in his first year at Lander.
The win was the realization of Richards' season goal and the product of his effort to blend together his new recruits and established players in the program.
"Now I feel like we have a brotherhood," Richards said. "I told these guys, 10-20 years from now when they walk into Horne Arena, they're going to see that banner hanging and that’s what means the most out of anything. You can be proud of that the rest of your life."
Lander, led again by a game-high scoring performance from Tyler Brevard, came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Columbus State 76-73 and win the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Sunday at Finis Horne Arena.
Brevard was one of a few new recruits to join as soon as Richards took over last March. He was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after scoring 21 points Sunday.
"It feels good of course," said Brevard, a senior who is playing his first season with Lander and his last of college basketball. "I'm kind of speechless right now. I know I have it, but it just feels good."
Lander struggled in the first half, shooting 37% and hitting only 2 of 16 3-point attempts.
Columbus State out-rebounded the Bearcats and shot 51.6% in the first half. A 13-2 run early in the half brought the Cougars an advantage that they carried into halftime for a 40-27 lead.
"I think just the magnitude of the game and how excited everybody was, I think you naturally want to play a little bit of hero ball," Richards said. "We talked about that, some guys were hunting shots a little bit because they wanted to be the one — it wasn’t really selfish, they just wanted to be the one to win it for their team."
Lander jumped back in it in the second half, grabbing the lead for the first time on a layup by Deon Berrien with five minutes remaining.
Berrien, a starter, scored all 10 of his points in the second half. He also hit a 3-pointer in the final three minutes to put Lander up 72-68.
"I think there was one game he (Berrien) turned down the shot to win it, and I think since then he's been begging for the basketball in clutch moments," Richards said. "He's delivered every single time.
"To me, Deon, even tonight when he got frustrated at times he's been so good about being a good teammate, even when it got tough and that’s something he's worked on all year. These guys see a guy like Deon when he makes big shots and big plays. When he's that level-headed it helps their confidence too."
The Bearcats shot 59.7% from the field in the second half. Junior guard Sidney Robinson missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left, but Columbus State could not get off an attempt to tie before the buzzer.
The win will place Lander, which lies seventh in the Southeast of NCAA's regional rankings, in the NCAA Tournament with an automatic bid.
The Bearcats may have been on the bubble without the automatic bid, but Richards is glad he won't have to worry about that.
"I've been sitting on the bubble before with teams and it's not a fun experience," Richards said. "The fact that we’re able to know that we’re going is huge.
"Seeding-wise, I don’t care. I'm just glad we’re in it. That was our goal. That was our goal at the very start of the year was to make the NCAA tournament. I think we’re playing our best basketball of the year right now and if we continue to get better in practice I think we’re playing for a while."