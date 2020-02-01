DUE WEST — After dropping the first game of a season-opening doubleheader to Erskine, Lander quickly regrouped and slugged its way to a win in the second game.
The Bearcats mashed three home runs in their 17-6 win Saturday at Grier Field. A 10-run mercy rule ended the game after six innings. Lander scored at least one run in every inning and recorded 19 hits.
A big part of Lander’s offensive success last season was the lineup’s ability to hit home runs. Lander finished the 2019 season ranked 21st in the NCAA in home runs.
Lander, however, is focused on being a more complete lineup this season, and it showed against Erskine that the team can play small ball, too. The Bearcats consistently scored playing station-to-station baseball and also stole two bases on the day.
“We had a power offense last year, but we were a little bit one-dimensional,” Lander coach Jason Burke said. “We had a hard time doing a lot of other things. This year, I think we’re a lot different team.
“We can hit for power, we can move runners over, we can put down the bunt and we can steal some bases. We’re trying to do more than just leave the yard this year, and I think we proved we can do that today in this second game.”
Lander scored its first five runs playing small ball before Josh Gregory went deep in the third inning to give the Bearcats a 6-2 lead. Roury Glanton, Lander’s leading home run hitter last season, smacked a two-run shot to left field in the fifth inning.
Lander redshirt junior Evan Harold got off to a dazzling start to his career with the Bearcats. Harold hit a home run in both games and finished with four hits and five RBIs on the day.
It was the first time in two years Harold played in a game. He dealt with NCAA eligibility issues as he transferred from Seminole State to Lander.
“It felt good to catch some barrels after not playing for a while,” Harold said. “It was great to be back in the game. That was a lot of fun. I had to deal with some adversity while transferring here, but I’m glad to be playing.”
Erskine’s pitching staff entered the season dealing with a few injuries to its starting rotation. The Fleet used six pitchers in six innings, with many being freshmen.
Starter Josh Talton lasted just one-plus inning, allowing four runs in the first and one in the second before being pulled with no outs.
“I told our pitchers after the game that we’ve got to focus on getting quality starts,” Erskine coach Mark Crocco said. “We got down 4-0 early in that second game and it really spiraled on us.”
In the first game, Erskine entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 6-3 before scoring four runs in the final frame to secure a 7-6 walk-off win.
After Erskine cut the deficit to one, junior Drew Yniesta hit a two-run single with two outs to give the Fleet the victory.
“In that first game, we were obviously on one side of the mountaintop,” Crocco said. “I’m really proud of the way our guys fought all day, especially offensively. We showed a lot of heart in that first game to get a walk off at home in your season opener.”
Lander will host Erskine in the series finale 5 p.m. Monday.