A late-inning offensive eruption powered Lander to a 12-10 comeback win against rival Erskine in Thursday’s season opener for both teams.
The Bearcats overcame a 6-3 deficit as they scored three runs in the eighth inning and added six runs in the ninth for the victory.
“We had some spurts where we didn’t play great defense and struggled a little offensively, but I thought we showed a lot of toughness and grit today,” Lander coach Jason Burke said. “We fell down to a rival club that had a really good record last year. It could’ve been easy for us to fold down and move on to the next day, but these guys fought their tails off.”
Lander opened the season at Dolny Stadium but was the designated away team because of a weekend doubleheader the teams will play at the stadium.
With the game tied at 6-6 in the top of the ninth, catcher Mike Fitschen delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single. Lander scored four more runs on RBI singles and added another run on a ground out.
“I had no doubt in my mind we’d be able to come back and make a push because of the leadership we have on this team,” Burke said. “We have four team captains this year. I’ve named one captain in the last four years, period. It was really cool to see that leadership come to the forefront.”
Lander’s rally erased a quality start from Erskine right-hander Allan Saathoff and a strong performance at the place from third baseman Livan Reinoso.
Reinoso homered in his first at-bat and finished the day 3-for-6. Saathoff struck out five and allowed three runs in six innings.
“When you give up nine runs in the final two innings, that’s a tough way to begin day one,” Erskine coach Mark Crocco said. “It was a great job by Lander on their end finishing the baseball game and continuing to fight.”
Erskine put together a rally of its own in the bottom of the ninth. The Fleet scored four runs to cut the deficit to 12-10. With a runner on first base, Reinoso served as the tying run at the plate but popped up to end the game.
“I was really proud of the way they fought,” Crocco said. “We had our best guy up, but they made a good pitch. I’m still high on our club. We’ve got some guys that can swing the bat, but this is always a spirited rivalry between Erskine and Lander. They kept us at bay just enough and we didn’t make pitches.”
Both teams returned to the field after last season’s abrupt end because of the coronavirus pandemic. Burke said it was satisfying to see his group rally for a win after the long layoff.
“I sent them all a text this morning and told them it had been 331 days since we last played another team,” Burke said. “These guys have been waiting for this. I told them to take advantage of it and play their tails off, and I think that’s exactly what they did today.”