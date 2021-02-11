Lander’s baseball team is off to a 3-0 start, and Lander coach Jason Burke said each win showed a different side of his team.
First, Lander came from behind for a 12-10 win against Erskine in which it fended off a four-run bottom of the ninth from the Fleet. Next, pitcher Marshall Thompson gave up only five hits in six innings in a 13-0 win over Erskine. Last Sunday, the Bearcats went on the road to earn a 6-4 win against Queens.
That versatility is what gives Burke confidence for this season. Lander returns this season with the same group of senior leaders it had in last year’s incomplete season.
While the circumstances of playing during the coronavirus pandemic shifts some of the expectations, Burke is confident in his team’s ability.
“I still think the pressure to win is there,” Burke said. “I think we got a good group. I think we had a good group last year. We’re obviously trying to build back to where I would say Lander deserves to be, which is in the national championship conversation and the Peach Belt conversation. The pressure’s still there.”
The main strength of the Bearcats’ team is its offense. Power hitters, such as Roury Glanton, have carried the Lander offense for the past two years, but the Bearcats have more depth and versatility this season.
“You’re not just sitting there waiting on a home run or a double,” Burke said. “You got guys that can create. You’ve got guys that can steal some bases, you got guys that can bunt, you got guys that will have a high average. To me, that’s the strength of our team, is our offensive ability to adjust and adapt and score in multiple ways.”
The Bearcats have a strong group of seniors who returned with an eye on picking up from where Lander left off last season. The Bearcats were 13-8 when the season was canceled last March.
A number of players have put up gaudy numbers in the first three games. Senior catcher Mike Fitschen is hitting .385 with a .500 on-base percentage. Three players have already hit one home run this season. Junior infielder Ward Betts is batting .727.
Fitschen would have graduated last season, but he opted to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA offered to spring sports athletes this year.
“It would have been a waste not to come back, I feel like, so I want to enjoy the benefits of all the hard work we put in and enjoy this last year,” Fitschen said.
Betts said the guidance of hitting coach Ricky Santiago has been invaluable in his hot start.
“Me and Santiago worked on a lot of things this fall, just trying new things and working things out,” Betts said. “I went home and didn’t really think about hitting too much and I came back and we worked on a couple more things. It just started clicking and I don’t know what it was, but something’s working and I don’t plan on changing it.”
As the season continues, Burke and the Lander coaching staff is also cautious of the challenges of playing during the pandemic. The 2021 season will certainly be different — strangely, Lander will have only four midweek games between weekend series this year.
“I told my guys, and they laugh a lot, but every game is the biggest game of the year,” Burke said. “The only reason every game is the biggest of the year is that you don’t know when they’re going to tell us we can’t play. They may say, ‘Hey, you got to take a week break, two-week break, season’s over. Our gameplan should be this is the biggest game of the year.”
The Bearcats are set to open conference play today, facing Claflin in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Dolny Stadium.