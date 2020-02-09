Opponents freeze at the instant pressure.
They sprint toward the half-court line as passing lanes dissolve. They buckle under duress as defenders close in.
When Lander's women's basketball team gets the full-court press working, it brings a unique edge to the team's defense. It's often the spark to a second-half comeback or a game-breaking run on the way to a blowout win.
"We come into every game and say, 'We hope it works, because when it does, we got a chance to get loose,'" Lander coach Kevin Pederson said.
The press has been a staple of Pederson's offense for all 15 years he's coached at Lander. Its prominence at Lander can be traced back to the beginning of Pederson's career.
As a student manager at Clemson, Pederson assisted with the Tigers' camps. During one camp, a travel team from Atlanta asked him to step in as its coach for a weekend.
Pederson took the trip to Atlanta and spent a day coaching a boys team in a tournament.
His time coaching the team went well, and a diamond-and-1 full-court press stuck with him as a new favorite tactic.
"They were extremely athletic, and I had this diamond-and-1 press," Pederson said. "I had a blast. The kids had fun and it went pretty well. And I thought, ‘If I ever get a head (coaching) job, I’m going to try that there.’"
After five years working under current Tennessee coach Rick Barnes on Clemson's men's team, Pederson got his first head coaching gig with Anderson's women's basketball team. He started in the middle of a rough season.
"It wasn’t like I had all preseason," Pederson said. "I had a couple days to figure out what I wanted to do with this brand new team. I said, 'Well, we’re going to change everything.' We’re going to press. We’re going to be aggressive. I said I want to coach the way I'd watch the game. So we’re going to try and speed things up and do the little things well. We’re going to make layups and put pressure on them and see what they do."
Three and a half years later, Pederson became Lander's head coach. The Bearcats finished his first season 5-22. Then Pederson went 15-13 in his first full season with the team and went on to make 11 of the last 12 conference tournaments and earn 10 NCAA Tournament berths.
In the years since, the full-court press has been a signature of the Bearcats' on-court identity. Small guards, fast pace and forcing turnovers are a winning combination.
Just ask Jessica Harris. She's the quintessential Lander guard.
The Sumter native is 5-foot-5, and her speed and tenacity on the boards more than makes up for her size. She was last season's Peach Belt Player of the Year and leads Lander this year in minutes per game and steals per game.
"That’s really lander basketball, like that’s our identity," Harris said of the press. "We pass with small guards and we get into people. We pressure them, and so it's hard to do. But winning is hard to do."
Harris is currently second in the Peach Belt in steals per game with 3.2. As a team, Lander ranks first in turnovers forced with 22.3 per game.
This season, Harris is joined by freshmen Zamiya Passmore and Aniaya Jester. Both players' speed and athleticism allow Lander to turn up the pressure in the full-court defense.
"A couple years ago, we were feeling like we were losing our athletic ability," Pederson said. "We said we’ve got to go get some athletic guards who can match our system. Enter Zamiya Passmore and Aniaya Jester. Two of the best athletes we’ve had in this program, and not only can they score, but those two defend their tails off. Those two are the best defensive freshman guards I have ever coached."
Over the past five seasons, Lander has averaged 23 turnovers forced per game. The Bearcats have ranked top 3 in the conference in that statistic each of the past six seasons.
As Lander approaches the postseason, however, Pederson isn't sure how often the full-court defense can continue being effective. As the NCAA Tournament presents unique opponents with lineups and offenses the Bearcats have never yet seen, versatility is valuable.
Pederson referenced a 2018 game that UConn won over St. Francis (Pa.), in which the Huskies scored a record 94 points in the first half. St. Francis chose not to abandon the full-court press and gave up so many points because of that.
"I don’t know if we’d go that far," Pederson said.
Before the 2019-20 season started, Lander made its mark in Division II with a win against Clemson. Clemson held a distinct size advantage, with two players over 6-foot in the Tigers' lineup.
The Bearcats made a 14-2 run in the second half to win and forced 41 turnovers.
To Harris, the press was the great equalizer. Clemson hardly advanced past the half-court line at times while Lander made its comeback.
"I just remember, my teammates, we just had this look that we're going to win this," Harris said. "Not like, ‘We could win this,’ but like, 'We’re going to win this.' We didn’t really think about ‘Theyre D1, we’re D2,’ we just thought about, 'We play basketball, they play basketball.'"
The Bearcats ride a 15-game winning streak and remain undefeated at 14-0 in the Peach Belt. And the identity the Bearcats established years ago keeps Harris and her teammates motivated.
"Once you get that one turnover, all you think about is the next one," Harris said. "You just keep pressuring, you keep going. You keep going and you just want more."