Three-point shooting and consistent rebounding powered Lander to a 92-77 win Monday against Clayton State at Finis Horne Arena.
The Bearcats shot 13 of 27 from 3-point range and hauled in 15 offensive rebounds to secure their second consecutive win.
Lander coach Drew Richards, however, had most of his focus after the game on his team’s defensive effort. Clayton State shot 50% in the first half and made a late run after Lander led by as many as 24.
“Defensively, we’ve got to get better,” Richards said. “When our offense isn’t rolling, we’ve got to find a way to defend. We have not found that part of our identity in the last five games. In order to be successful this season and continue to do special things, we’ve got to get that edge, that grit back.”
Lander wants to be built on its defense. Creating transition scoring opportunities off its defensive intensity is typically when Lander is at its best.
That’s been a struggle for Lander’s defense in recent games. The Bearcats have given up an average of 85.6 points in their last six games.
Richards said it’ll be key for his defense to make a turnaround as conference play continues.
“Right now, I’m mostly worried about trying to find six, seven, eight guys that are going to guard,” Richards said. “That’s what we’ve got to find as a staff.”
Still, Lander found a way to overcome its defensive struggles with hot 3-point shooting.
With the score tied at 14-14 in the first half, Lander went on a 15-2 run. Junior guard Sidney Robinson and senior forward Elijah Alston led the way offensively for the Bearcats.
Robinson, who scored a season high 19 points off the bench, made four 3-pointers for Lander. Alston finished with 17 points and made five 3-pointers.
Robinson began the 15-2 run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Alston followed with two 3-pointers of his own to help Lander take a 46-37 lead into halftime.
Lander pulled away in the second half after making 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions. Robinson scored 12 of his 19 points and made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half.
“Coach Richards was harping on us about somebody stepping up and being a leader,” Robinson said. “He told me my role on the team is to just bring the energy. I just stepped up and tried to be a team player.”
Lander led by 24 points with under 10 minutes to play before a late scoring drought allowed Clayton State to cut the deficit to 15.
Although perimeter shooting and a lopsided rebound advantage helped Lander get past Clayton State, Robinson said the team is focused on making strides defensively to get back on track.
“We’ve just got to lock in and communicate,” Robinson said. “We need guys talking on the backside and picking up rotations. That’s the biggest thing, is just more communication.”