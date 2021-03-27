Although higher vaccination rates and lower COVID-19 cases might signify a return to normalcy, for Erskine football trying to complete its first season in more than 70 years, this year has been far from usual.
Case and point, for the second week in a row, the Fleet will play an opponent that was not originally on the schedule as Erskine will host Tusculum University rather than Edward Waters University.
“We always wanted to try and play as competitive the schedule as we could find, but to be honest with you, some of the scheduling has changed,” Erskine head coach Shap Boyd said. “I mean, every time we print a schedule it’s wrong. So, we literally take teams off and we put [other] teams on.”
Similar to Erskine, Tusculum has also dealt with last minute schedule changes as their original plan, a Thursday night game against UVA Wise, was canceled.
The matchup between the Pioneers and the Fleet will be a battle of the offenses as both teams average more than 350 yards of total offense. Although Tusculum holds a slight edge against Erskine in total yards per game (404) and points per game (32), the Pioneers have allowed an average of 368 yards of total offense and an average of 248 passing yards through two games.
For Erskine’s offense, a group that has shown glimpses of promise with its no-huddle air raid, a matchup with a struggling defense may be just what the team needed.
“Some of the top programs utilize the [up-tempo offense],” Boyd said. “Oregon has used it, Baylor used to do it, UCF is probably the closest right now at putting the pedal to the metal so to speak. We want to be a fast break offense and we want to be a fast break defense, I mean we want to be aggressive on both sides of the ball.”