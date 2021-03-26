When guests walk inside the double doors at the Finis Horne Arena, they are greeted with a wall of championship banners signifying the successes of the Lander University men's and women's basketball teams.
Each championship banner represents teams that had to overcome unique trials and tribulations but trudged their way through and were successful at the end of the season.
Before the women's team takes to its home floor in November, two more banners will be added to the wall signifying a team that has overcome more than any other team prior, but moreover accomplished more than any other team in program history.
Amidst cancellations, a shortened season, limited attendance and daily COVID-19 testing, the Lander University women's team competed in 22 basketball games in a season where head coach Kevin Pederson admitted that if they played 15 games, "we were having a great season." Then the team made it all the way to the NCAA DII National Championship semifinals where its season ended.
However, as the team walked off the bus to a throng of Lander University fans, it received exactly what it deserved: a hero's welcome.
"It's so rare in this game [that] you can take the game from the court to the community," Pederson said. "That's kind of what this season felt like. It felt like we were able to transcend it from athletic competition to get this feeling of just how much this run meant to the people in Greenwood and to the people at Lander."
People gathered outside the arena dressed in blue and gold chanting "LU" and "Final Four" as Pederson and the team exited the bus. Disappointment quickly faded to smiles and waves as the players signed autographs and took pictures. Then Pederson thanked the crowd of supporters and began to get choked up.
"I had to gather myself before I walked off the bus because I felt the tears coming up in my eyes when I looked around and saw all these people," Pederson said. "Of course when your season ends, it's always a little emotional but we're not used to this. Normally when your season ends you walk in a locker room and you got some sad faces, you go home and you're by yourself. It's very rare that the season ends and people come out to let you know that your season meant something to them as well."
Unlike his first trip to the Elite Eight back in 2012, Pederson will return most of his roster from this season, which sets the bar high for next season.
"The next challenge is doing what Drury has done and Lubbock has done, can we make multiple runs to the Elite Eight in a short amount of time," Pederson said. "Can we build our team to get back there and now it's can we take that next step and not be a team that makes an [appearance] once every several years."