After a strong start to his senior season at Lander, Jon Parker looked to cap his college career with an appearance in the national championship this past spring.
Parker nearly got there last year.
The Greenwood native barely missed the cut in the 2019 Southeast Regional, but a strong showing in amateur tournaments the following summer had Parker feeling confident about making a deeper run in 2020.
That was before the coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt stop to spring sports in March, ending arguably Parker’s best season with the Bearcats. He won his first collegiate individual title at the Kiawah Island Invitational during the season, shooting a career-best 6-under 66 in the process.
Despite his senior season being cut short, Parker said he will look back fondly on his time at Lander.
“It was a little heartbreaking, and I thought it was going to be a really good season by the end of it,” Parker said. “Last year, I missed making it to the national tournament by a shot or two at the most. I was really looking forward to returning to regionals, but I enjoyed every minute of my time at Lander even without the season finishing.”
Coming out of Greenwood High School in 2016, Parker had just one scholarship offer from Erskine. He joined Lander’s men’s golf program as a walk-on freshman and quickly became a top golfer on the team.
Parker snagged his first amateur win in the 2017 Festival of Flowers tournament and was named a Second-Team All-Peach Belt Conference selection his sophomore year.
“I knew I wanted to go to Lander, but it was coach (Roger) “Chipper” Bagwell who gave me a chance as a walk-on,” Parker said. “By the end of college, I’d say it turned out to be a pretty good career. I was happy with it.”
Lander golf coach Mark Riddle took over the program from Bagwell in 2018. Riddle said he was impressed with the leadership Parker brought to the team as an upperclassman.
“He’s been one of our top golfers for years, but he was a captain for us his senior year and brought great leadership to our team,” Riddle said. “We’ve got a real young team, so it was good to have Jon. He brought a lot of spirit and confidence. He puts high expectations on himself to get better and better.”
Parker had the option of returning to Lander for an extra year of eligibility, but instead decided to graduate and pursue a professional career.
“It’s not easy to get to the top and get on that PGA Tour, but if anybody could do it, I think Jon could,” Riddle said. “Jon shoots a lot of low scores, and I know he can put in the work to find consistency on that level.”
Parker said he’s preparing to play in several golf tournaments. He’ll take part in next month’s SCGA Amateur Championship.
“I’m continuing to work on my game and fine-tune some things,” Parker said. “If the time is right, I’ll try to qualify for some big events down the road and get my name out there and try to get a professional career started.”