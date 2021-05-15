There is an old saying that tells us that if you are good enough at a sport, it can take you anywhere in the world. For many of us, that doesn’t happen, let alone go to another part of the globe and dominate in said sport.
But what might seem as inconceivable for most is a reality for Erskine’s Alberto Dominguez.
In a season where he has dominated, finishing in the top-15 in every tournament he played in and winning the Conference Carolina’s Player of the Year, Dominguez will get to travel some more — to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to play for the NCAA Division II National Championship in men’s golf.
However, the 537 mile trip is a stone’s throw compared to the more than 4,100 miles Dominguez has traveled to get here.
“It’s really good,” Dominguez said. “I come from Spain so the culture is different, to play for a [championship] in something is really good [especially] doing it so far from home.”
Dominguez began playing golf when he was 4 years old and at first, he was just doing what everyone in his family was doing. Over time, as he got more comfortable with the game and honed his skills, his family members stopped playing, everyone except his father, Alberto.
Dominguez lost many matches to his father, and it wasn’t until a few years ago when he finally did beat Alberto that it was time to look elsewhere for competition. Elsewhere became the United States, so the sophomore could continue to play golf and get an education.
“My dad always told me ‘you have to play golf because you are good but you also have to study something just in case,’” Dominguez said. “In Spain, its impossible to play golf and go to school, so we decided to come here.”
When Erskine head coach Jason Allen began recruiting Dominguez back in 2019, he said he was impressed by the Spaniard but did not recognize how good he was until his freshman year.
“I think between the summer before he came here, and when he got here in the fall, he made a big jump,” Allen said. “When he got here, I was super impressed.”
In his freshman year, Dominguez finished in the top-5 in six of the nine tournaments he played in, placing first in three of them. In his second year with the Flying Fleet, Allen said Dominguez has gotten better, so much better that he was able to make it to the national championship in arguably the toughest region in the country.
“He beat the top-10 players in the country at regionals. They were all there. I think 18 of the top-25 in the country were there and like 42 of the top-55 in the country were there, and a lot of them are [not going to the national championship],” Allen said.
“He is an extremely good ball striker, the best I’ve ever had, not even close. It’s not uncommon for him to hit 16 to 18 greens and in a round and that’s PGA Tour quality. He’s not going to have many rounds where he just plays bad, you know his bad round is a 74 and I haven’t seen one of those in quite a while,” Allen said.
Dominguez said his dream is to play pro and in order to do that, he understands that he needs to continue to fine tune his craft something he has been doing since he first held a club.
“I had a lot of people in the past say [my dream] is stupid, and why would I choose something so hard. I never heard them,” Dominguez said. “Every year I am getting better, so every year I see I am getting closer and closer to my dream.”